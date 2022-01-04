Thailand: Tropical bay from 'The Beach' reopens

A 10-year-old Bengal tiger bit off a keeper’s hand and attacked two others at a safari park in the north of Tokyo on Wednesday morning.The female zookeeper whose right arm was bitten off ended up losing her hand and was airlifted from the Nasu Safari Park in Tochigi prefecture to a hospital, reported Kyodo news agency.Another woman was bitten on several parts of her body, while a male victim sustained an injury on the back of his head. According to the safari park operator, the 2m-long tiger weighing about 150kg had not been kept in its fenced enclosure since the previous...

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO