ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Thailand: Tropical bay from 'The Beach' reopens

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Thai bay that was made famous by its appearance in the film The Beach starring Leonardo DiCaprio has been reopened after more than three years. Maya Bay, on the island of Phi Phi Leh, was closed in 2018 after officials said a...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
WNMT AM 650

Thailand allows visitors back to beach made famous by movie

PHI PHI LEH, Thailand (Reuters) – Thailand has reopened Maya Bay, a white sand beach made famous by the 2000 film “The Beach” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, more than three years after closing it to allow its ecosystem to recover from the impact of thousands of visitors each day.
LIFESTYLE
The Press

Popular destinations in 2022 include tropical and beach locations.

SANTA BARBARA Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Domestic and international bookings are on the rise, especially for the second half of 2022. Hospitality vendors are welcoming guests with promises of increased cleanliness and contactless transactions. But much remains uncertain about upcoming getaways. COVID-19 is still impacting travel. Labor and supply shortages are affecting restaurants, airlines, hotels, and rental car agencies. So what's the best way to plan a trip now? Here are some tips:
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
The Independent

Tiger bites off keeper’s hand and attacks two other people at safari near Tokyo

A 10-year-old Bengal tiger bit off a keeper’s hand and attacked two others at a safari park in the north of Tokyo on Wednesday morning.The female zookeeper whose right arm was bitten off ended up losing her hand and was airlifted from the Nasu Safari Park in Tochigi prefecture to a hospital, reported Kyodo news agency.Another woman was bitten on several parts of her body, while a male victim sustained an injury on the back of his head. According to the safari park operator, the 2m-long tiger weighing about 150kg had not been kept in its fenced enclosure since the previous...
TRAVEL
The Independent

World-famous beach reopens but bans swimming

Thailand’s most famous bay, Maya Beach, has finally reopened to tourists - but swimming is banned.The cove on Ko Phi Phi Leh island shot to worldwide fame in 2000, when it appeared in Hollywood film The Beach, giving it such a mythical aura that, by 2018, 5,000 tourists a day were flocking there.Though small, the 250-metre-long cove in Krabi Province is surrounded by limestone cliffs, giving it a dramatic appearance when accessed by boat.Thai authorities closed off the beach in summer 2018 in order to restore the natural landscape and allow its ecosystems, including coral reefs, to recover after being...
LIFESTYLE
industryglobalnews24.com

Migrants in Thailand Suffer from Covid

The pandemic has challenged everyone around the world but the migrants particularly those in Thailand have been pushed more than anyone. In order to mark its 70th year of action, the International Organization of Migration (IOM) organized a film screening and photo exhibition on 14th December at the Alliance Francaise Bangkok.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral Reefs#Reuters
TMZ.com

Organizer of Canadian Party Flight Says Passengers Are Still Stranded

The organizer of the Canadian party flight says passengers are still stranded in Mexico, and he understands why millions -- including PM Justin Trudeau -- are pissed off. James Awad, the founder of 111 Private Club -- who put the trip together -- says everyone was tested for COVID prior to getting on the flight, and the only travelers on that plane were from his group ... he chartered an entire Sunwing Airline plane solely for the event.
WORLD
CNN

World's top tourist destination on 'very high' travel risk list

(CNN) — You all excited for a third year of the pandemic? Neither are we. But as restrictions tighten around the world, CNN Travel has been taking solace in the world's greatest cocktail bars and Europe's finest cheeses. Here are the latest travel developments you need to know about...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Tourism
Country
Thailand
The Independent

How Chiang Mai became the vegan capital of Asia

As my violet-painted night train pulled into Chiang Mai one Friday morning a few weeks ago, I realised how little research I’d done on Thailand’s “second city”. That it’s the country’s religious epicentre, full of Buddhist monasteries, surrounded by lush jungle and farmland, I already knew. But I hadn’t carried out my usual fastidious search for cafes, restaurants, book shops and swimming pools, lest I be disappointed and for some out-of-my-hands pandemic-related reason fail to make it here. But the travel gods were kind and so here I am, in one of the oldest cities in Thailand – which also...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Miami

Visiting The Caribbean From South Florida? Some Islands Require COVID Testing, Others Don’t

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Traveling to the Caribbean from Miami? Flights to the region are full these days, but travelers need to be on the alert as far as COVID requirements. Requirements can change from day to day. Alexander Britell, editor-in-chief and founder of Caribbean Journal tells CBSMiami,  “You are seeing more and more destinations are beginning to tighten up their entry protocols for travelers.” With Covid outbreaks on cruise ships, several Caribbean nations have denied entry to their ports. “Smaller islands can’t take the risk for a large outbreak,” adds Britell. For air travel, tighter restrictions, including preflight entry testing await tourists for some islands. St....
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

At least seven dead and three missing after canyon wall collapses onto motorboats on lake in Brazil

At least seven people have died and three others are missing after a huge slab of rock fell from a cliff face onto tourist boats on a lake in Brazil.A further 32 people were injured, nine of them seriously, after a canyon wall plunged into the water and onto motorboats on Furnas lake in Capitolio, Minas Gerais state, on Saturday.Videos posted on social media showed a cluster of small boats near the cliff face when the rock smashed into the water, landing on two of the vessels. Onlookers could be heard screaming as other boats close to the scene...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Essence

Move Over Greece! This Black Woman Created The ‘Flying Dress’ Experience In Jamaica

While the pictures look like they could have been taken for a high fashion magazine, the photo shoots are relatively affordable. Did you really go to Greece if you didn’t take an infamous ‘flying dress’ photo? I mean who doesn’t want gorgeous photos of themselves in a lavish gown with the wind blowing, their hair laid, a beat face and the beautiful view of Santorini in the background?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RideApart

Check Out This Limited-Edition XSR155 All The Way From Thailand

Bikes like the Yamaha XSR155 are certainly awesome, especially in the Asian market wherein motorcycles are relied heavily upon for day-to-day life. Instead of hopping aboard a boring old moped or underbone on a daily basis, folks who can spare the extra cash can get something a tad punchier and a lot more stylish. After all, not everyone needs the power and performance of the XSR700, especially in the Asian market.
CARS
101 WIXX

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary Embraces The Season

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It’s a chance to experience the outdoors at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay. Winter hiking, snowshoeing and cross country skiing events are scheduled through the middle of March. On a remote section of refuge trail, sanctuary staff were on a...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy