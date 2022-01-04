'The Book of Boba Fett' Chapter 1 Ending Explained: Stranger In a Strange Land

One of the most contested aspects of the Alien franchise may be one that the typical viewer isn't familiar with. During the production of the original Alien, a scene was shot before being subsequently cut at Ridley Scott's request. This scene followed the film's protagonist Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) climbing through the bowels of the USCSS Nostromo, flamethrower in hand and the titular alien Xenomorph stalking her. As she enters the hold, she discovers a massive cluster of hardened resin spread throughout the walls and floor. As she investigates the grotesque bile, she notices two people inside, secured to the wall and incapable of moving. Captain Dallas (Tom Skerritt) is alive but has clearly had enough of the terror he experienced. He begs Ripley to end his misery despite her protestations that she can still save him. He groans out his request, barely clinging to consciousness, and Ripley remains apprehensive.
