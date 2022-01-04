ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Book of Boba Fett' Chapter 1 Ending Explained: Stranger In a Strange Land

By Olivia Fitzpatrick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett, Episode 1, "Stranger In a Strange Land."]. Star Wars fans everywhere were surprised to see Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) return from the dead in The Mandalorian. What isn’t a surprise is the arrival of a whole new show, The...

The Book of Boba Fett: S01 E01 - Stranger in a Strange Land - Reviewed

Star Wars fans are united behind one thing. Disney + and their handling of the televised aspects of the franchise. Last night saw the premiere of their first episode of The Book of Boba Fett to nearly universal praise. This latest television series is a spin-off of the highly popular...
Sith Council — Spoiler Review of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 1

Kristian Harloff is back this week with his Star Wars show “Sith Council,” where he discusses in great detail the opening episode of The Book of Boba Fett, “Stranger in a Strange Land,” which sees the return of the title character played by Temuera Morrison, along with Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). You can check out our review for the episode here as well.
‘Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 1 review: An excellent episode made for binge-watching

“The Book of Boba Fett” made its debut on Disney+ Wednesday morning, bringing us back to the galaxy far, far away in surprisingly good fashion. The opening episode — titled “Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land” — featured two specific storylines. The first dealt with how Boba Fett survived the Sarlaac Pit, which he fell into during “Return of the Jedi.” The second showed Boba Fett starting to build his empire as the ruler of the crime world.
The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 1 Reveals the Bounty Hunter's Untold Story and Raises New Questions

A year after its announcement – and decades after fans began to crave it – The Book of Boba Fett is finally opened. But instead of bombast, its first chapter, “Stranger in a Strange Land,” sees Fett (Temuera Morrison) navigating two societies on Tatooine in connected tales set five years apart, which offers writer Jon Favreau and director Robert Rodriguez another chance to explore barely glimpsed corners of the Star Wars galaxy.
‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Featurette: “Being Boba Fett”

Disney+’s new The Book of Boba Fett featurette begins with a voice-over by Temuera Morrison as the legendary bounty hunter. “Left for dead on the sands of Tatooine – I am Boba Fett,” declares the series’ lead character. The one-minute video features Morrison, Dave Filoni,...
A Star Wars Fan-Favorite Cameos in The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1

A Star Wars fan favorite is back for the first chapter of The Book of Boba Fett. *Spoilers to follow for the Disney+ show's premiere episode.* "Stranger in a Strange Land" brings back Max Rebo, who fans will remember from Return of the Jedi. The leader of the Max Rebo Band is hanging out on Tatooine still. The Sanctuary is the name of Garsa Fwip's cantina in Mos Espa. However, that isn't the only bit of the past that comes into play during "Stranger in a Strange Land." A lot of fans had theorized that Boba Fett's series would see him actually escape from the Sarlac pit. Indeed they were correct, and the results were visceral while setting the tone for the rest of the series. It's become clear that The Book of Boba Fett will be showing off both Star Wars' past and present during these Chapters. Some fans might be more excited for one than the other. But, they will all probably flip out at the pictures of Max Rebo in the show down below.
Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Episode 1 Review – ‘Stranger in a Strange Land’

Chris Connor reviews the series premiere of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett…. Boba Fett has been a key figure in Star Wars iconography for over 40 years, first appearing in the infamous The Star Wars Holiday Special before featuring in a supporting role in Episodes V & VI. While his distinctive appearance, wearing what would become known as Mandalorian attire, made him stand apart from other characters, the bounty hunter was not given much of a role to justify his hype until The Mandalorian. Hot on the heels of that first live-action series, Boba now finally gets his own vessel in the shape of The Book of Boba Fett which follows on from The Mandalorian and fills in some of the narrative gaps following Return of the Jedi.
New ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 2 Preview Shows Boba Fett Meeting the Mayor

Ming-Na Wen is everywhere promoting The Book of Boba Fett, with her latest appearance being in a Verizon ad, in which she introduced an exclusive clip from the second episode of the new Star Wars live-action series. The fresh 25-second clip teases the first confrontation between Boba Fett and the mayor of Mos Espa, whose majordomo we met in Chapter 1.
'The Book Of Boba Fett' Chapter 2 Sucks Just Like The First Episode

Greenlight a series and rush it to order and production? That's The Book of Boba Fett in a nutshell as Disney Plus is obviously in desperate need of much-needed content to keep its low subscription base from dropping even further. That's the only reason I can explain why the series...
‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Stars on Their Improbable Journey to the Center of the ‘Star Wars’ Galaxy

Star Wars may be a galaxy where no one is ever really gone, but Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen’s journey to The Book of Boba Fett still defied the most improbable odds. Their characters, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, were both left for dead on the dangerous sands of Tatooine and were eventually revived by Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian, the franchise’s first live-action series. In Wen’s case, her master assassin character was brought back to life by Fett himself after her demise in Mandalorian season one’s “The Gunslinger.” With Shand now indebted to Fett, the duo commandeered Jabba’s Palace in...
'Alien': Why the Eggmorph Deleted Scene Matters to the Movies

One of the most contested aspects of the Alien franchise may be one that the typical viewer isn't familiar with. During the production of the original Alien, a scene was shot before being subsequently cut at Ridley Scott's request. This scene followed the film's protagonist Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) climbing through the bowels of the USCSS Nostromo, flamethrower in hand and the titular alien Xenomorph stalking her. As she enters the hold, she discovers a massive cluster of hardened resin spread throughout the walls and floor. As she investigates the grotesque bile, she notices two people inside, secured to the wall and incapable of moving. Captain Dallas (Tom Skerritt) is alive but has clearly had enough of the terror he experienced. He begs Ripley to end his misery despite her protestations that she can still save him. He groans out his request, barely clinging to consciousness, and Ripley remains apprehensive.
Rumor: Dave Filoni Has Written Chapter 6 of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

First mentioned in a story by The New York Times, we’ve known for a couple of weeks that Dave Filoni will be credited as a writer in The Book of Boba Fett, we just didn’t know in which episode. Now, a new story by The Direct points out that it’ll be “Chapter 6,” which comes out on February 2nd — the penultimate episode of the season. The Direct mentions in the story that this comes from an official Disney production listing, but since we haven’t been able to find such a listing, we are running this story as a rumor for now.
How 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's' Focus on Nostalgia Hurts its New Heroes

With The Last Jedi, Rian Johnson managed to combine a healthy dose of respect for what came before with a firmer focus on the new characters, their wants and needs, and how the saga was going to continue to grow for a new generation of viewers. Rey (Daisy Ridley) clearly mirrors Luke (Mark Hamill) in many ways: She's from a desert planet, she gets swept away by a plan to help save the universe via droid delivery, and she's the Jedi of the new generation, destined to lead the charge in saving the galaxy and bringing balance to the Force.
'The Book of Boba Fett' Episode 2 Delivers One of the Most Thematically Rich Stories to Date | Review

Following a more subdued premiere, The Book of Boba Fett’s “Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine,” delivered one of the best and most thematically rich episodes of Star Wars television to date. The episode opens on Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) interrogating their new prisoner—a member of the Order of the Night Wind. Under the fear of being eaten by a Rancor that no longer exists, the assassin reveals that he was sent by the Mayor, which leads Boba and Fennec on a bit of a wild goose chase.
'Resident Alien' Season 2 Trailer Reveals Harry's Change of Heart About Humans

It’s a little hard to plan planet Earth’s extinction when humans keep getting in your way. Resident Alien is gearing up to premiere its second season later this month, and a new trailer was released to give us a first look into what we can expect from the sci-fi series, following an alien who comes to our planet to destroy all humans but stays undercover as a doctor when he realizes it won’t be an easy job.
‘Book of Boba Fett’ Bar Fight Just Included Luke’s Friends, Famously Cut from ‘A New Hope’

If you doubted the ability of Jon Favreau and the Lucasfilm Story Group to mine every last bit of “Star Wars” lore for Easter Eggs to populate their Disney+ series, doubt no further. Chapter 2 of “The Book of Boba Fett” just included a seamlessly integrated deep-dive into the deleted scenes of “A New Hope” for its worldbuilding of Tatooine: Luke Skywalker’s friends Camie and Fixer. An early cut of the 1977 film toggles between the space battle that kicks things off, as Princess Leia’s ship is captured by the Empire, and Luke Skywalker on the surface of the desert planet...
THE MARVELS: It Looks Like The CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Will Feature Two Surprise MCU Actors - Possible SPOILERS

Captain Marvel 2 is shaping up to be a bigger movie than we ever expected, and while very little has been revealed about the plot, we do know The Marvels will unite Carol Danvers with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Chances are it will be a cosmic adventure based on WandaVision's mid-credits scene, but it looks like the sequel will also include a couple of familiar faces.
Turns Out The Battlestar Galactica Movie Is More Connected To The Peacock Series Than We Thought

Although Battlestar Galactica has never truly gone away thanks to the enduring popularity of the original series and its 2000s reboot, the sci-fi franchise is definitely getting ready to turn a new chapter. In addition to a new series being developed for Peacock by Mr. Robot showrunner Sam Esmail, the Battlestar Galactica movie that’s been in the works since 2009 is slowly making progress. As it turns out though, these two Battlestar projects are closely connected rather than being separate takes on the same mythology.
