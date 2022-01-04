‘I quit:’ Record 4.5 million Americans quit jobs in November

Only 199,000 non-farm payrolls were added in December, the Labor Department said Friday. This number fell short of economists’ predictions for an increase of 422,000 jobs and marked a decrease from the 210,000 jobs added in November. Sectors with the most job gains were leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, manufacturing, construction, and transportation and warehousing. There was little to no employment changes in major industries such as retail, information, financial activities, health care and government. The Labor Department said that data collection has been hindered by impacts from the pandemic, which has made reporting monthly numbers a more ambiguous task. The...

