‘I quit:’ Record 4.5 million Americans quit jobs in November

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business
wraltechwire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA record 4.5 million Americans voluntarily left their jobs in November, pushing the quits rate to 3%, matching the high from September, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Workers particularly...

www.wraltechwire.com

wraltechwire.com

Economy adds only 199,000 jobs in Dec. – lowest increase in 2021

The US economy added 199,000 jobs in December, the Labor Department reported Friday. That was the fewest jobs added in any month of 2021. That was a disappointment, as economists expected twice that number. The unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, marking a new pandemic-era low. Omicron has sickened millions of...
