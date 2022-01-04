ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citi expects long haul carriers to outperform short haul rivals, downgrades WizzAir

By Alexander Bueso
ShareCast
 2 days ago

"We believe the long haul airlines will benefit from the continued momentum in cargo, recovery...

www.sharecast.com

simpleflying.com

Qatar Airways Seeks Over $600m In Damages From Airbus

Qatar Airways is seeking over $600 million in damages from Airbus over the grounding of its Airbus A350 fleet. The airline is seeking a judgment from the London High Court over the issue, which Airbus says doesn’t affect aircraft airworthiness and is purely cosmetic. It’s been almost a year...
INDUSTRY
ShareCast

Broker tips: IAG, HSBC, Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Analysts at Citi reiterated their 'buy' recommendation for shares of IAG while downgrading that for WizzAir to 'sell', in anticipation of a better performance by long haul carriers in comparison to their short haul peers. "We believe the long haul airlines will benefit from the continued momentum in cargo, recovery...
INDUSTRY
ShareCast

Ryanair reports dip in December traffic

Traffic fell to 9.5m from 10.2m in November, while the load factor - which gauges how full the planes are - declined to 81% from 86%. On the year, however, passenger numbers were up from 1.9m in December 2021, when the load factor was 73%. The traffic figures were in...
INDUSTRY
raleighnews.net

Cathay Pacific announces 7 day suspension of long-haul cargo

HONG KONG: Cathay Pacific has suspended its long-haul freight and cargo flights to Hong Kong due to what it calls more stringent Covid-related restrictions, including quarantines of pilots. The suspension of service is scheduled to continue until January 6. Cargo flights that were suspended include those traveling to the transpacific,...
WORLD
airlive.net

United Airlines will fly eight of the 10 US longest routes

United Airlines is on a mission for 2022 to establish itself as the dominant US long-haul carrier. Global borders are reopening and US carriers are focused on expansion. The new year will see US airlines fly to distant destinations once again including new and returning destinations in Singapore, Australia, India, and more.
INDUSTRY
businesstraveller.com

SAS operates first long-haul flight with A321 LR

SAS has completed the first transatlantic flight with its latest Airbus A321 LR (Long Range) aircraft, ahead of the plane’s official entry into service in March 2022. The narrowbody aircraft flew between Copenhagen and Washington on Wednesday December 22. SAS took delivery of its first A321 LR last year,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

Plane Company To Operate 18,000 "Ghost Flights" To Keep Landing Slots

Flight company Lufthansa say they will be forced to carry out 18,000 "ghost flights" this winter in order to keep their take-off and landing slots. In the coming weeks, the group expects to cancel some 33,000 flights due to a fall in air travel caused by the spike in COVID-19 cases in the wake of Omicron. CEO Carsten Spohr told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that the reduced demand was coming from Germany, Switzerland and Austria, who have been hit especially hard during this wave of the pandemic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Vice

European Airlines Are Operating 18,000 Empty Flights Because of a Dumb Rule

The airline company Lufthansa will operate 18,000 “empty, unnecessary” flights this winter that would have otherwise been cancelled due to lack of passengers. The empty flights will run because of rules imposed by the European Union which mean that airlines must use 80 percent of their airport slots. If they don’t, they risk losing their take-off and landing rights to rival carriers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Wizz Air Is Aiming For An Average Fleet Age Of Just 3 Years By 2025

Across all of its divisions, low-cost carrier Wizz Air boasts a sizeable passenger fleet consisting entirely of Airbus narrowbodies. In recent years, it has taken steps to modernize its aircraft by adding jets from the new Airbus A320neo series. As we head towards the mid 2020s, the airline hopes that the average age of its aircraft will drop to just three years old.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Brussels Airlines operates 3,000 empty flights to keep airport slots

Brussels Airlines has operated 3,000 flights without passengers this winter to avoid losing take-off and landing slots.The airline’s parent company, Lufthansa Group, confirmed that 18,000 flights had been flown empty, including 3,000 Brussels Airlines services, reports The Bulletin. EU rules require that airlines operate a certain percentage of scheduled flights to keep their slots at major airports.Under these “use it or lose it” regulations, prior to the pandemic carriers had to utilise at least 80 per cent of their scheduled take-off and landing slots.This was revised to 50 per cent as coronavirus saw travel become increasingly difficult – but airlines...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

airBaltic Increased Its Sustainable Fuel Usage By 20% In 2021

Latvia’s national airline, airBaltic, announced Tuesday that 2021 saw a significant increase in the carrier’s use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Just before the turn of the year, the airline operated a flight powered to 37% by SAF from Neste – its highest proportion to date. It’s...
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

UK Ends 2021 With International Flights Down 71% Vs 2019

2021 was a bumpy year for UK aviation, starting off at a low and ending at a (relative) high. However, the recovery remains far from complete, with international flights in and out of the UK down by 71% compared to 2019. So how will things change in 2022?. Still down.
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Only 2% Of TAP’s Long Haul Flights Don’t Use An Airbus Neo

TAP Air Portugal’s long-haul network spans 26 routes from Lisbon and Porto in January, and virtually every flight is now by an Airbus neo. However, TAP has one active passenger A330-200, and JFK will welcome it – although it has also substituted the A330neo to Luanda. What’s happening?...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

What Cabins Does Air France Offer On Long-Haul Flights?

While offering its customers a unique experience that combines pleasure, refinement, and relaxation, Air France incorporates French culture in all of its flights. With that in mind today, we thought we would look at what class of cabins Air France offers on its long-haul flights and what you can expect if you are a passenger.
LIFESTYLE
CBS News

Airlines won't fly passengers home after video shows them maskless and partying on flight to Mexico: "It's a slap in the face"

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called videos of a party on a recent Sunwing Airlines flight from Montreal to Cancun, Mexico, a "slap in the face" to those who have tried to stay safe during the pandemic and said Wednesday that Canada's airline regulator is investigating. After videos of the incident when viral, several airlines refused to fly the passengers back home, the Canadian Press reports.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Airlines refuse to fly ‘idiot’ influencers home after they overtook plane from Canada to Cancun despite Covid rules

Canadian airlines are reportedly refusing to fly a group of influencers home after they posted videos partying maskless on a chartered Sunwing flight. The resulting backlash caused the airline to cancel the group's flight home, and no airlines are willing to fly the partiers home. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the issue during a press conference on Wednesday, calling the influencers "idiots" and describing their freewheeling party videos a "slap in the face" at a time when hospitals are overrun with Covid-19 patients. USA Today reported the story. In the video, the partiers are singing, dancing, vaping and passing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Qantas Test Flies Its Airbus A380 Ahead Of Return To Service

Qantas has been operating test flights with its only Australian-located Airbus A380 ahead of the type’s return to service. Before yesterday, the jet had remained on the ground since its arrival from Dresden back in early November. The airline is set to place the giant of the skies on flights to Los Angeles from next week.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

