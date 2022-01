The pay of top company executives will pass the median annual wage for a full-time worker by Friday morning, according to new research, sparking outrage from unions.The High Pay Centre said that, by 9am on January 7, the median FTSE 100 chief executive (CEO) will have been paid the median UK worker’s annual salary.The think tank said the “vast” differences between the pay of chief executives and that of other employees may be harder to justify in view of the coronavirus crisis.Unions called for worker representatives to be appointed on to pay committees and questioned who had contributed most to...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 17 HOURS AGO