Take a listen to the Kansas City Chiefs radio call of Nick Bolton’s scoop and score touchdown that helped get the win over the Denver Broncos. The Kansas City Chiefs had a chance to clinch the top seed in the AFC, but only if they win their Week 18 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Kansas City had far from an easy time against their division rivals, but they escaped a loss and ran into a victory on one play.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO