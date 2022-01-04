ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania losing residents at one of the highest rates in the country, studies show

By Ryan Mulligan
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ze2S_0dcR96ce00
UHaul truck

PENNSYLVANIA — More people were on their way out of Pennsylvania in 2021 than almost any other state. The Keystone State ranked 48th on U-Haul’s Growth Index, which tracks how many one way U-Haul trucks are leaving a state opposed to those entering one.

Meanwhile, a separate report from United Van Lines National Movers found that Pennsylvania ranked No. 37, with 53% of relocation shipments tracked by United Van Lines found to be leaving the state.

United Van Lines calculates growth by finding the percentage of moving shipments that are either inbound or outbound in a given state. Similarly, U-Haul (NASDAQ: UHAL) tracks growth by compiling data from over two million one-way trips of self-movers either entering or leaving a state. It says it is “an effective gauge of how well cities are both attracting and maintaining residents.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services

Ambulances in Kansas speed toward hospitals then suddenly change direction because hospitals are full. Employee shortages in New York City cause delays in trash and subway services and diminish the ranks of firefighters and emergency workers. Airport officials shut down security checkpoints at the biggest terminal in Phoenix and schools across the nation struggle to find teachers for their classrooms.
HEALTH SERVICES
WPXI Pittsburgh

Mastriano announces candidacy for Pennsylvania governor

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state senator who has pushed to overturn last year’s presidential election and led protests against pandemic shutdowns and mitigation efforts formally announced on Saturday that he will run for the Republican gubernatorial nomination. Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County launched his campaign at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Business
Allegheny County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
69K+
Followers
85K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy