Pennsylvania losing residents at one of the highest rates in the country, studies show

UHaul truck

PENNSYLVANIA — More people were on their way out of Pennsylvania in 2021 than almost any other state. The Keystone State ranked 48th on U-Haul’s Growth Index, which tracks how many one way U-Haul trucks are leaving a state opposed to those entering one.

Meanwhile, a separate report from United Van Lines National Movers found that Pennsylvania ranked No. 37, with 53% of relocation shipments tracked by United Van Lines found to be leaving the state.

United Van Lines calculates growth by finding the percentage of moving shipments that are either inbound or outbound in a given state. Similarly, U-Haul (NASDAQ: UHAL) tracks growth by compiling data from over two million one-way trips of self-movers either entering or leaving a state. It says it is “an effective gauge of how well cities are both attracting and maintaining residents.”

