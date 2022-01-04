ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to address nation on omicron surge

By Morgan Chalfant
 4 days ago
President Biden will address the nation on Tuesday afternoon about the current wave of the omicron coronavirus variant.

A White House official said that Biden will deliver remarks following a briefing from members of his COVID-19 response team. The official said Biden will provide an update on efforts to fight COVID-19 and emphasize the importance of vaccines, boosters and mask-wearing.

Across the country, COVID-19 cases are surging amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant a month after the first case of the variant was detected in the United States. The U.S. reported more than 1 million cases in a single day on Monday, after the holiday season saw many Americans gathering with family and friends.

The Biden administration has responded to the variant by announcing new steps to increase vaccinations and booster doses and expand the availability of at-home testing kits. The federal government has also deployed personnel to various states to provide additional support for medical staff treating sick patients and help administer vaccinations.

“In the briefing, the President will hear about the latest resources and personnel being sent to states and local communities to help with staffing needs and hospital capacity, and the ongoing work to expand access to COVID-19 treatments,” the White House official said, previewing Tuesday’s briefing.

“He will also hear about the latest data on the Omicron variant, including that while cases continue to increase, fully vaccinated and boosted Americans that get infected are not likely to have severe symptoms,” the official added.

