Anti-vaccine campaigners who spread “mumbo jumbo” on social media are “completely wrong”, Boris Johnson has said, as figures show that more than a fifth of adults in some parts of England have not had a single dose.The Prime Minister said a voluntary approach to vaccination will remain, amid what he called other countries’ “coercion”, as he delivered a broadside against those spreading “nonsense”.It comes as weekly figures from NHS England show that more than a fifth of adults in some parts of the country have not had a first vaccine dose, while more than half of adults in some of...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO