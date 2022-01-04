You can get vaccinated — or boosted — at Boston City Hall on Tuesday

A free, walk-in vaccination clinic is running until 3 p.m.

Jack Duggan got his COVID-19 booster shot at Boston City Hall on Dec. 9, 2021. Jonathan Wiggs / The Boston Globe

As COVID cases continue to climb in Massachusetts and throughout the country, a free, walk-in vaccination clinic is being held at Boston City Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boston Emergency Medical Services, in partnership with the City of Boston and Boston Public Health Commission, is offering Pfizer vaccine doses, including boosters. No appointments are needed.

While first and second Pfizer doses are available to anyone over the age of 5, booster doses are only available to those 16 or older, per current CDC guidelines.

If you are unable to make the clinic and want to be vaccinated or boosted, here is Mass.gov’s database of COVID-19 vaccine locations. To schedule an appointment online, visit the state’s VaxFinder website or call 211 for assistance.