Harbour Energy said it had completed the drilling of the Dunnottar exploration well in licence P2399 in the UK North Sea. The well reached a total measured depth of 15,639 feet and found hydrocarbon-bearing intervals in the Palaeocene, Jurassic and Triassic. The commerciality of these marginal accumulations will be assessed. In the meantime, the well will be plugged and abandoned, Harbour said on Thursday.

INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO