Tensioning Begins for Two Layers of Webb’s Sunshield

By Karen Fox
NASA
 2 days ago

With three layers of Webb’s sunshield fully deployed, the team...

Webb Space Telescope Pauses Deployment To Allow Team To Rest and Prepare for Sunshield Tensioning

Work on the deployment of Webb’s sunshield mid-booms went late into the night yesterday. Webb mission management decided this morning to pause deployment activities for today and allow the team to rest and prepare to begin Webb’s sunshield tensioning tomorrow, Sunday, January 2. That deployment is still expected to take place over at least two days.
NASA

Webb Sunshield Tensioning To Begin Tomorrow

NASA

First Layer of Webb’s Sunshield Tightened

Today, at 3:48 pm EST, the Webb team finished tensioning the first layer of the observatory’s sunshield– that is, tightening it into its final, completely taut position. This is the first of five layers that will each be tightened in turn over the next two to three days, until the observatory’s sunshield is fully deployed. The process began around 10 am EST.
First Layer of Webb Space Telescope’s Sunshield Tightened

