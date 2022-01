Achieving its highest ranking ever, PuroClean climbs into the Top 100 franchise opportunities, after another year of record breaking total systemwide growth. January 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // TAMARAC, Fla. - PuroClean, a leading restoration and remediation franchise, is celebrating earning the 97th spot on Entrepreneur magazine’s 2022 Franchise 500®, its current highest ranking following an impressive multi-year growth streak. Announced today, PuroClean ranked 2nd in the restoration service franchise category, reflecting the leadership and innovation it has brought to the thriving and essential industry. For the fourth consecutive year, PuroClean has moved up on the overall list, jumping an additional 5 places and rising more than 160 spots since first appearing in 2018.

