People On The Move

Prior to the upcoming tax season, the IRS will reportedly mail some important information letters about stimulus checks and child tax credits in January 2022. According to Colorado’s KRDO, the IRS started mailing letters to advance child tax credit recipients in December, and recipients of the third round of stimulus checks will start receiving information letters at the end of this month. The federal agency also states that it is urging those who receive the letters to not throw them away. This is due to the fact that the letters will be helpful for taxpayers when they are filing tax returns over the next few months.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO