People On The Move

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErik C. Smith was promoted to shareholder at Gallagher & Kennedy. As an attorney and certified...

bostonagentmagazine.com

More people are moving out of Massachusetts than in

More people are moving out of the Bay State than in, according to a new report. United Van Lines 45th Annual National Movers Study found the reasons behind the moves are pandemic-driven as people look to relocate to lower density areas and closer to family. Massachusetts ranked No. 7 of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Outsider.com

IRS Mailing Important Letters About Stimulus Checks, Child Tax Credits in January

Prior to the upcoming tax season, the IRS will reportedly mail some important information letters about stimulus checks and child tax credits in January 2022. According to Colorado’s KRDO, the IRS started mailing letters to advance child tax credit recipients in December, and recipients of the third round of stimulus checks will start receiving information letters at the end of this month. The federal agency also states that it is urging those who receive the letters to not throw them away. This is due to the fact that the letters will be helpful for taxpayers when they are filing tax returns over the next few months.
COLORADO STATE
GOBankingRates

18 Resolutions To Get Rich in 2022

Do you want to be rich? Silly question, right? Many people would answer yes, but it takes work to increase your wealth -- unless you win the lottery. Read: 8 Insider Tips To Get Rich in Real Estate If...
EDUCATION
Mark Hake

The IRS Has a New $600 Rule for 2022 For All Gig Economy Workers

First, here is not what is happening. The IRS is not going to monitor your account for your transactions. A number of reports emerged that the IRS was going to "monitor" all bank accounts over $600. A recent USA Today article correctly puts this report to bed. It's not going to happen.
foodcontessa.com

In 2022, the IRS Will Be Sending Out a New Surprise Bonus of $5,200: Are You Eligible for the Program?

In 2022, the IRS will distribute $5,200 surprise payments to recipients across the United States, which will be a welcome respite. The end of the stimulus cheques has had an impact on low-income households’ financial status. Residents of the Navajo Tribe will get $2,000 in cheques, while kids will receive $600, according to Marca. The beginning of January will serve as a prelude to increased monetary aid for residents and their families.
PERSONAL FINANCE
leedaily.com

IRS Report: $600 Cashapp, Paypal Transactions

The digital payment applications such as CashApp, PayPal, Venmo, and Zelle are now required to report business transactions for an amount of more than $600 to the Internal Revenue Service as per new rules. Taxpayers Are Required to Use a 1099-k Form. This will demand taxpayers to utilize a 1099-K...
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: Talks Reopen for Fourth Stimulus Check

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc medically and financially. If there is another round of stimulus, it is likely to go to small business owners. There remain political obstacles in the way of further assistance. We've been writing for months that there's little chance of a fourth check hitting bank accounts...
PUBLIC HEALTH

