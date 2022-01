Sign, Graphics and Visual Communications Franchisor Reports Strong Year of Growth, Ranking #47 Overall on Esteemed List of Top Franchise Opportunities. January 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // CARROLLTON, TX - FASTSIGNS International, Inc., franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, announced today it has been ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500® for the sixth consecutive year. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500® ranks FASTSIGNS as #47 overall - the only sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise to be recognized in the top 100 - for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

