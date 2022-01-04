ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

2022 "BACKSTAGE BASH" at the Center for the Arts

wgnsradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSat. (May 21, 2022) 6:30PM "Backstage Bash" at the CENTER FOR THE ARTS (110 W. College...

www.wgnsradio.com

fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Bantam Cinema & Arts Center showing movies, planning events

LITCHFIELD — There’s a movie theater in Bantam, showing first-run movies and independent films. It’s just waiting to be discovered. Most recently, the newly released “West Side Story” and “Nightmare Alley” were showing in one of the Bantam Cinema and Arts Center’s two viewing rooms, with evening and matinee shows. Executive Director Robert Kwalick, who joined the nonprofit organization earlier this year, was busy preparing for the 1 p.m. matinee.
LITCHFIELD, CT
lasentinel.net

Fernando Pullum Arts Center Performs “Fa Mulan” in Leimert Park

On Saturday and Sunday, December 18th and 19th, over 40 students from ages 4-17, from the Fernando Pullum Community Arts Center (FPCAC) took center stage in the People’s Square in Leimert Park. The young but polished artists performed Fa Mulan the Musical with Broadway quality performances to the public for free.
THEATER & DANCE
culturemap.com

AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Mannheim Steamroller

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Mannheim Steamroller will bring their annual holiday tour to Dallas. While 2020 was the first year the group was unable to tour in 35 years, 2021 will reunite the No. 1 Christmas music artist in history with its legion of long-time fans. Guests can experience the music that has become the hallmark of the holidays and a tradition for multi-generational families.
DALLAS, TX
Estes Park Trail Gazette

“Meet the New Artists” at the Art Center

“Meet the New Artists” featuring new Art Center artist members Jennifer Shoemaker, Tim Diffenderfer, Diane Watson and Andrea Gabel. Jennifer Shoemaker: “Art changes our world and allows us to share our experience and interpretation with others. Within the arts, the unique profession of Scientific Illustration seamlessly integrates science and art in interpreting and conveying scientific concepts with the combination of scientific knowledge and artistic skills. Combining my love of both art and science, I spent an ideal career as a staff artist and scientific illustrator with Federal natural resource agencies, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Biological Resources Division of the U.S. Geological Survey. My work led to designing and creating artwork and illustrations for books, publications, displays, presentations and exhibits for research audiences as well as the general public.
CENTER, CO
SignalsAZ

Tickets for Dinner Theater ‘Drinking Habits’ at Yuma Art Center Now on Sale

The next installment of the City’s popular and well-attended dinner theater series will feature “Drinking Habits,” Feb. 10-13 and Feb. 17-19, 2022, inside the Yuma Art Center,254 S. Main St. Tickets are now on sale. Tom Smith’s “Drinking Habits” is a laugh-out-loud farce where accusations, mistaken identities...
YUMA, AZ
operawire.com

Vallejo Center for the Arts Postpones Concert With Othalie Graham

The Vallejo Center for the Arts has announced the postponement of the concert with soprano Othalie Graham scheduled for Jan. 15, 2022. “Owing to the encroaching spread of the Omicron variant of COVID, VCA’s Board of Directors is taking this step to protect the health and safety of the public and the performers,” said VCA in an official press release. “When a determination is made that the theatre may safely be reopened for public events, a new date for the January concert will be announced.”
VALLEJO, CA
280living.com

UM dedicates Center for the Arts, Rebecca J. Luker Stage

The University of Montevallo had a dedication ceremony Nov. 18 for its new Center for the Arts facility. The event included a ribbon-cutting and remarks from members of the UM administration, faculty and alumni, as well as representatives from Shelby County and Alabama Power. Following the ribbon-cutting, the Rebecca J....
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
New Jersey Stage

Brook Arts Center presents Almost U2 and Pure McCartney on March 12th

(BOUND BROOK, NJ) -- The Brook Arts Center will host two great NJ tribute bands on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 8:00pm when Almost U2 and Pure McCartney take the stage. Tickets are $25 and available for purchase online. The Box Office Opens at 6:00pm for regular price walk-up sales. All seats are reserved socially distanced seating. Concessions, bar, and free parking are available.
BOUND BROOK, NJ
Citrus County Chronicle

Roman farce opens at Art Center Theatre

The Art Center Theatre will open 2022 with Stephen Sondheim’s joyous musical romp through ancient Rome. “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” has desperate lovers, scheming neighbors and a secret behind every toga as the crafty slave Pseudolus tries to win the hand of a beautiful but slow-witted courtesan for his young master, Hero, in exchange for his freedom.
THEATER & DANCE
Tahlequah Daily Press

'An Officer and a Gentleman' to take stage in January at Walton Arts Center

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – Live theater and film worlds come together at Walton Arts Center in Jan. 4-9 when An Officer and a Gentleman takes to the stage. The perfect way to kickoff 2022, this new production promises romance and drama alongside a sing-a-long-worthy score of music from the ‘80s.
MOVIES
Kearney Hub

TUSK concert at the Merryman Performing Arts Center postponed

KEARNEY — The Merryman Performing Arts Center has postponed the TUSK concert scheduled for Thursday due to possible COVID exposure. Also, the band’s performances last weekend were affected by Colorado wildfires. A new concert date will be announced shortly. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.
KEARNEY, NE
Augusta Free Press

Join Virginia Center for the Creative Arts for a fall residency in 2022

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Virginia Center for the Creative Arts is currently accepting applications from writers, visual artists, and composers for fall 2022 residencies to take place between Sept. 1 and Dec.31, 2022, at Mount San Angelo in the foothills of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains.
ENTERTAINMENT
hamlethub.com

Registration Open for Darien Arts Center Classes in Dance, Music, Art

Registration is open for Darien Arts Center spring classes for all ages in dance, visual arts, martial arts and music. Spring classes begin in January. To register for classes, visit darienarts.org or call (203) 655-8683. The DAC is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Town Hall. DANCE:. The DAC...
DARIEN, CT
The Times-Reporter

Photography workshops planned at Center for the Arts

NEW PHILADELPHIA — Terry Barnhill, a professional photographer with more than 40 years of experience, will facilitate three Saturday morning workshops at the Tuscarawas County Center for the Arts, 461 Robinson Drive SE, New Philadelphia. The workshops will focus on key concepts that will improve participants' photography skills. “There...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH

