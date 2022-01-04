Big Prize Alert: Winning lottery ticket worth $3M sold in Lackawanna County

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One very lucky resident is $3 million richer after playing the Pennsylvania Lottery Monopoly 100X Scratch-Off.

The winning ticket was sold at the Fast Lane Mart, 215 South Main Street, Taylor. The store will receive a hefty $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at PA L ottery.com . Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

To learn how to claim your prize visit the PA Lottery winner tab for information.

