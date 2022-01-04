ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Prize Alert: Winning lottery ticket worth $3M sold in Lackawanna County

By Emily Silvi
TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One very lucky resident is $3 million richer after playing the Pennsylvania Lottery Monopoly 100X Scratch-Off.

Scranton City Hall closes for COVID-19 precautions

The winning ticket was sold at the Fast Lane Mart, 215 South Main Street, Taylor. The store will receive a hefty $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at PA L ottery.com . Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

To learn how to claim your prize visit the PA Lottery winner tab for information.

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

