Roy R. Henderson – Service – 01/08/21 at 11 a.m.

CHICAGO (CBS) – Family, friends, and coworkers will gather Thursday to remember murdered Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic. Her visitation and funeral will be at Hawkins Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University. The visitation is Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Her funeral is Friday morning. Prosecutors say Rittmanic and her partner were following up on a complaint about a dog in an unattended car at the Comfort Inn hotel, located at 1500 N. Illinois Highway 50 when they were both shots. The other officer, Tyler Bailey, remains in critical condition. A judge has recently denied bail the second of two suspects, Xandria Harris. She and Darius Sullivan are charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. Prosecutors want the federal death penalty for both Sullivan and Harris.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO