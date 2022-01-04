ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Roy R. Henderson – Service – 01/08/21 at 11 a.m.

mymoinfo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoy Henderson died December 30th. The funeral service will be Saturday morning at...

www.mymoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
mymoinfo.com

Susan “Sue” Veronica Baker – Service 01/07/22 at 1 p.m.

Susan “Sue” Veronica Baker of Bonne Terre died Monday at the age of 81. A memorial service will be held Friday afternoon at 1 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the Leadwood Cemetery. Visitation for Sue Baker is Friday from...
BONNE TERRE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Margie A. Klein – Service 01/04/22

Margie A. Klein of Sainte Genevieve died New Year’s Eve at the age of 80. The funeral service will be Tuesday morning at 10 at Church of Ste. Genevieve. Visitation for Margie A. Klein will be Tuesday morning from 9 until 10 at Church of Ste. Genevieve.
mymoinfo.com

Michael Ray Looney – Service 01/03/22

Michael Ray Looney of Bonne Terre died Thursday at the age of 72. The funeral service will be Monday morning at 10:30 at Gospel Light Free Will Baptist Church in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Michael Lonney will be Sunday evening from 4 until 8 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge and Monday morning from 9 until 10:30 at Gospel Light Free Will Baptist Church.
mymoinfo.com

Curtis L. Lefler – Service 1/6/22

Curtis L. Lefler of Steelville died on December 30th at the age of 75. The funeral service will be Thursday morning at 11 from Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation for Curtis Lefler will be Wednesday evening from 4 until 8 at Hutson Funeral Home.
STEELVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymoinfo.com

Jeffery “Jeff” Dale Hill – Service 1/5/22

Jeffery “Jeff” Dale Hill of Park Hills died Sunday at the age of 50. The funeral service will be Wednesday afternoon at 3 from C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation for Jeff Hill will be Wednesday afternoon from 1 until 3 from C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home.
mymoinfo.com

Karla Lynn Howell Prsha – Service 1/05/22 At 1 P.M.

Karla Lynn Howell Prsha died Christmas Day at the age of 61. The funeral service is Thursday afternoon at 1 at the Follis & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Fredericktown. Interment is at Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation is Wednesday evening at 5 at the Follis & Sons Funeral Home Chapel...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
mymoinfo.com

Prayer Vigil planned for Fire Chief who is hospitalized with COVID-19

(Festus) A prayer vigil will be held this Sunday for Chief Kevin Cremer of the Festus Fire Department. In a social media post late Friday afternoon, the Festus Fire Department says, “We will be hosting a prayer vigil for Chief Kevin Cremer. He is currently battling COVID-19 in the ICU.”
FESTUS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
CBS Chicago

Visitation And Funeral Arrangements Set For Fallen Bradly Officer Marlene Rittmanic

CHICAGO (CBS) – Family, friends, and coworkers will gather Thursday to remember murdered Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic. Her visitation and funeral will be at Hawkins Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University. The visitation is Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Her funeral is Friday morning. Prosecutors say Rittmanic and her partner were following up on a complaint about a dog in an unattended car at the Comfort Inn hotel, located at 1500 N. Illinois Highway 50 when they were both shots. The other officer, Tyler Bailey, remains in critical condition. A judge has recently denied bail the second of two suspects, Xandria Harris. She and Darius Sullivan are charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. Prosecutors want the federal death penalty for both Sullivan and Harris.
CHICAGO, IL
mymoinfo.com

Donations Welcome at the Elvins Food Pantry

(Park Hills) The Elvins Food Pantry could always use your help by donating food to the cause. Randy King with the pantry says a few months ago, they actually saw a decline in families using the pantry but even if the numbers are on the low side, he says they still have many mouths to feed each month in Park Hills.
PARK HILLS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy