Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are committed to giving Spider-Man: No Way Home an Oscar push. The movie continues to rake in money at the box office. It's by all accounts the biggest movie released since the pandemic began. There's speculation that the movie could make $1 billion before the week is over. Sony and Marvel must be taken aback by the staggering response to Tom Holland's latest trip into the Multiverse. Because of those numbers, these studios are going to do everything possible to get this movie in front of Academy members. Superhero movies tend to be overlooked when it comes to the biggest awards at the Oscars. However, there are some iconic moments from the genre in recent years. The entire push behind Black Panther and Joker signify that audiences would like to see them taken more seriously. But, that Best Picture win seems to be unlikely in the meantime.

