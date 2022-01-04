The 9 best moments from Peyton and Eli Manning's 'MNF' Week 17, including a hilarious gift to Eli from Snoop Dogg
After a month with no Monday Night ManningCast on MNF, Eli and Peyton were back for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns in Week 17, which included a last-minute touchdown from Najee Harris.
As usual, the Mannings didn’t disappoint.
We got another bunch of great moments from the brothers and their guests — this week it was Bill Cowher, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Snoop Dogg, and Aaron Rodgers, who was tempting the ManningCast Curse with his appearance — so as always, we’re rounding all those clips and highlights in one place.
Here we go, starting with the amazing gift Snoop gave to Eli:
1
Thanks, Snoop!
Snoop wants to be a Manning, too.
2
Aaron Rodgers has enjoyed the memes
Also, Ayn Rand:
3
Peyton is every NFL fan and fantasy football player
4
Goodell got booed and laughed
5
Cowher revealed his anti-Peyton strategy
This is fascinating!
6
Stop calling Goodell "Coach," Peyton!
7
Rodgers has jokes about the ManningCast fashion
8
Peyton reacted, as always, to a bad throw
9
"DOWN DOWN DOWN DOWN!"
That was the right call, but Harris was scoring:
