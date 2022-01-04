The 9 best moments from Peyton and Eli Manning's 'MNF' Week 17, including a hilarious gift to Eli from Snoop Dogg

After a month with no Monday Night ManningCast on MNF, Eli and Peyton were back for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns in Week 17, which included a last-minute touchdown from Najee Harris.

As usual, the Mannings didn’t disappoint.

We got another bunch of great moments from the brothers and their guests — this week it was Bill Cowher, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Snoop Dogg, and Aaron Rodgers, who was tempting the ManningCast Curse with his appearance — so as always, we’re rounding all those clips and highlights in one place.

Here we go, starting with the amazing gift Snoop gave to Eli:

Thanks, Snoop!

Snoop wants to be a Manning, too.

Aaron Rodgers has enjoyed the memes

Also, Ayn Rand:

Peyton is every NFL fan and fantasy football player

Goodell got booed and laughed

Cowher revealed his anti-Peyton strategy

This is fascinating!

Stop calling Goodell "Coach," Peyton!

Rodgers has jokes about the ManningCast fashion

Peyton reacted, as always, to a bad throw

"DOWN DOWN DOWN DOWN!"

That was the right call, but Harris was scoring: