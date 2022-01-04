Braves’ Tyler Matzek roasts Rob Manfred over MLB Network’s firing of Ken Rosenthal

Earlier this week the New York Post reported that MLB Network made the decision to non-renew Ken Rosenthal’s contract because Rosenthal had been critical of MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred during the 2020 pandemic shortened season negotiations. Rosenthal is one of the most respected analysts in baseball. In fact, it isn’t a stretch to say that Rosenthal is more widely recognized and admired as a face of baseball than Manfred. From a public relations perspective it would be stunning for MLB Network to sever ties with a writer of Rosenthal’s caliber under normal circumstances. It is downright bewildering for the league to make this move a little over a month into a lockout that has seen very little movement from MLB or the MLBPA.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO