Braves’ Tyler Matzek roasts Rob Manfred over MLB Network’s firing of Ken Rosenthal

By Johnny Recks
 4 days ago
There is an ongoing lockout in the MLB, but baseball grabbed headlines Monday night when it was revealed that the MLB Network decided to let go of veteran reporter Ken Rosenthal. It was something that got plenty of buzz on social media, many of which...

FanSided

Ken Rosenthal dumps cold water on Cubs-Carlos Correa rumors

While buzz connecting free agent shortstop Carlos Correa to the Chicago Cubs has increased during the MLB lockout, Ken Rosenthal believes it’s just noise. Correa still needs a home, in part due to the work stoppage initiated by MLB team owners. The top free agent shortstop on the market wants a contract within the range of 10 years, and likely more than fellow shortstop Corey Seager made at $325 million.
MLB
New York Post

Dan Le Batard: Rob Manfred wanted me out at ESPN over Derek Jeter fiasco

Dan Le Batard has many foils in positions of power, and one of them is MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. Reacting to Andrew Marchand’s scoop in The Post that Ken Rosenthal was exiting MLB Network ostensibly over previous criticism of the commish earlier this week, Le Batard told his audience that Manfred tried, unsuccessfully, to do the same thing to him in 2017.
NFL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

MLB’s non-renewal of Ken Rosenthal’s contract and its possible impact on labor negotiations

Earlier this week the New York Post reported that MLB Network made the decision to non-renew Ken Rosenthal’s contract because Rosenthal had been critical of MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred during the 2020 pandemic shortened season negotiations. Rosenthal is one of the most respected analysts in baseball. In fact, it isn’t a stretch to say that Rosenthal is more widely recognized and admired as a face of baseball than Manfred. From a public relations perspective it would be stunning for MLB Network to sever ties with a writer of Rosenthal’s caliber under normal circumstances. It is downright bewildering for the league to make this move a little over a month into a lockout that has seen very little movement from MLB or the MLBPA.
MLB
Tyler Matzek
Ken Rosenthal
Rob Manfred
Boston Globe

John Henry is no Rob Manfred, and I appreciate that

I am here today to celebrate and applaud John Henry. Words you never thought you would read. Here’s the deal. The Major League Baseball Network terminated an outstanding reporter, Ken Rosenthal, evidently because MLB commissioner Rob Manfred thought Kenny was being too mean to the commish and his ideas. By any measure, it goes down as one of the most idiotic management moves in MLB Network history.
MLB
Inside The Dodgers

MLB World Reacts to Ken Rosenthal News

On Monday, it was announced that long-time MLB Network reporter and journalist Ken Rosenthal would not be retained for the 2022 season. He was dismissed from the network due to his prior criticism of baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. Rosenthal confirmed the new development in a series of tweets. ...
MLB
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
MLB
MLB
Atlanta Braves
Baseball
Sports
Awful Announcing

Rachel Nichols has officially left ESPN after reaching a settlement with the network over the year left on her contract

Months after her last appearance on ESPN, Rachel Nichols is now officially gone from the network. In August, ESPN pulled Nichols from NBA programming and canceled her show The Jump, which was later replaced by the Malika Andrews-hosted NBA Today. That came after a July New York Times piece detailing the comments Nichols made to LeBron James advisor Adam Mendelsohn on a July 2020 phone call from her hotel room, with those comments (about Maria Taylor, ESPN’s diversity record, and ESPN’s plan to replace Nichols with Taylor on NBA Finals coverage) recorded on a video feed for her show that was still running. Those comments then were recorded off ESPN servers by an ESPN employee, and they were passed around inside and outside ESPN.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s passive 1-word reaction over ugly Baker Mayfield comparison

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
NFL
FanSided

3 trade targets from the Los Angeles Dodgers for the Colorado Rockies

Things have gone down the drain a lot for the Colorado Rockies since they faced the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 163 in 2018. The Dodgers got to the World Series in 2018 and they lost in five games to the eventual World Series Champion Washington Nationals in 2019. But the Dodgers finally got their elusive World Series title in 2020. They made it to the NLCS in 2021.
MLB
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
118K+
Followers
74K+
Post
89M+
Views
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

