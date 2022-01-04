ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

How improvements to AT&T and Verizon’s 5G networks sparked a war with the aviation sector

By David Meyer
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ilNM_0dcR5TAM00

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

Verizon and AT&T have temporarily cooled a heated argument with the U.S. aviation sector, by agreeing to delay an expansion of their 5G services for two weeks.

Here's what you need to know about a clash that seemingly arose out of nowhere—with one side desperate to improve the quality of its cellular services, and the other claiming that planes might start crashing out of the sky.

What’s the frequency, Kenneth?

Kind of like how cars use lanes on a highway, wireless communications take place in defined sections of the electromagnetic spectrum, called frequency bands. In order to work properly, a system using one of these bands needs to be sure it won't encounter interference from other users, either in that band or in adjacent bands. This is why radio spectrum is tightly regulated—and, given that it is a finite resource, why it is so extremely valuable.

As 5G connectivity becomes ubiquitous around the world, it needs more and more spectrum to ensure those high speeds. That means repurposing frequencies that were previously used for other things.

Never miss a story about AT&T

FOLLOW THE AUTHOR:

In the current debate, the focus is on so-called C-band spectrum that lies between 3.7 gigahertz (GHz) and 4.2 GHz, for which AT&T and Verizon paid a combined $69 billion in an auction nearly a year ago—a record-breaking sum that reflected their desperation to improve the speed and availability of their 5G networks.

Some of the money went to satellite companies that previously used the spectrum, to help them move to other frequencies. But that wasn't the only sector that claimed to be affected: so too did the aviation industry, because some altimeters—the devices that planes and helicopters use to measure altitude—use the neighboring 4.2–4.4 GHz band. Turn on those new 5G networks, the airlines warned, and altimeters could start giving false readings, with catastrophic consequences.

Rumble becomes a roar

The potential clash entered the public consciousness at the end of October, when the Wall Street Journal reported that current and former aviation officials were worried that flight-control systems might stop working as intended, causing flight cancellations and diversions in the cities where the wireless carriers would be using the spectrum.

Several days later, the FAA issued a warning about Verizon and AT&T's plan to start using the spectrum for their services on Dec. 5, saying airlines "should be prepared for the possibility that interference from 5G transmitters and other technology could cause certain safety equipment to malfunction, requiring them to take mitigating action that could affect flight operations." It told altimeter and plane manufacturers to share more data about which altimeter models are being used in which planes. Within a couple of days, AT&T and Verizon agreed to delay their new networks' activation for a month, so the issue could be further studied.

So, did the FCC—the agency that auctioned off the spectrum—somehow miss the potential for altimeters to stop working? Hardly. When the commission issued its report about repurposing the frequencies in March 2020, it specifically addressed the issue by pointing out that wireless carriers would only be able to use the spectrum up to 3.98 GHz, thus providing a very spacious buffer between their territory and the band that altimeters use. The FCC said these limits were "sufficient to protect aeronautical services."

However, the FAA took the aviation sector's side in the dispute, and tried to delay the FCC's auction just before it began in December 2020. It failed. The auction went ahead, and the Dec. 5, 2021 go-live date was officially scheduled. That gave the two sides the better part of a year to figure out which equipment might need to be upgraded, and get it done. That didn't happen, and the situation came to a head over the last week.

At the end of December, the FAA and Department of Transportation requested a further delay to the networks' activation near airports, and trade group Airlines for America threatened to sue the FCC over the matter.

On Sunday, AT&T and Verizon promised to limit the power of the transmissions near airports for a period of six months, creating exclusion zones even wider than the very conservative exclusion zones required around French airports. However, they rebuffed the FAA and DOT's request to further delay the activation for another two weeks.

And then, late Monday, they changed their minds, agreeing to the two-week delay.

"Safety is the core of our mission, and this guides all of our decisions. The FAA thanks AT&T and Verizon for agreeing to a voluntary delay and for their proposed mitigations," the agency said in an emailed statement. "We look forward to using the additional time and space to reduce flight disruptions associated with this 5G deployment."

So could 5G actually make planes crash?

The aviation industry has commissioned reports that purport to show potential radio interference, but the FCC and wireless industry experts have pushed back against the findings, saying they are based on incomplete data, opaque testing, and questionable modeling.

And as the wireless carriers have been yelling for months now, around 40 countries already run 5G services in the C-band without planes dropping out the sky. Even the FAA's early-November warning noted that "there have not yet been proven reports of harmful interference [with aviation systems] due to wireless broadband operations internationally."

"The laws of physics are the same in the United States and France," wrote AT&T CEO John Stankey and Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg in their Sunday letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttegieg. "If U.S. airlines are permitted to operate flights every day in France, then the same operating conditions should allow them to do so in the United States."

That sentiment was echoed by FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr in a letter he sent to Buttegieg on New Year's Day. "Your request for delay is not backed up by the science, engineering, or law," Carr wrote. "Indeed, your arguments are predicated on the claim that there are unresolved concerns about harmful interference from C-band operations into radio altimeters. That is not correct. The FCC—the expert agency charged by Congress with addressing precisely those types of concerns about harmful interference—resolved these issues all the way back in March 2020."

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fortune

Even the unvaccinated in Italy and France are surprisingly okay with new hard-line vaccine mandates

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year, two of Europe’s biggest economies—Italy and France—are offering the world some clues about what happens if governments finally try to force people to get vaccinated, rather than encouraging, urging, and cajoling them, as they have done since coronavirus jabs rolled out about 13 months ago.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

Verizon and AT&T's C-Band 5G upgrade: Everything you need to know

If you've been paying attention to the spat pitting carriers AT&T and Verizon against the Federal Aviation Administration over safety issues tied to 5G, you might've heard a term thrown around in the back and forth: C-band. It's more than just a wonky designation for a swath of radio airwaves....
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hans Vestberg
Aviation Week

Gogo Completes Testbed For 5G Aviation Network

Gogo Business Aviation said it completed construction of a seven-tower testbed for its 5G air-to-ground (ATG) connectivity system at the end of 2021 on schedule and on budget. In a Jan. 4 release, Gogo said it remains on track to complete a 150-tower network serving the contiguous U.S. by the second...
INDUSTRY
963kklz.com

Verizon And AT&T Put Hold On 5G Service

If you’re thinking about getting a new phone from Verizon or AT&T, be aware they’re putting a delay on their new 5G service…find out why! Plus, if you’re looking for a fun new job, The Mike & Carla Morning Show has a lead for ya…. …and...
CELL PHONES
pymnts

5G Deal Won't Stop All Flight Disruptions, Report Says

The conflict between a new 5G service and aviation safety has reached a truce, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday (Jan. 5), curbing some of the feared delays because of the new wireless tech. AT&T and Verizon have agreed to delay the 5G rollout until Jan. 19. That said, there’s...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T#Wireless Communications
pymnts

Biden Praises AT&T, Verizon 5G Deal

President Joe Biden has praised a deal between AT&T and Verizon that will allow the deployment of new 5G wireless in the next two weeks, saying it had prevented an air traffic safety emergency. As Reuters reported Tuesday (Jan. 4), two wireless companies agreed Monday to delay deploying the network...
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

Verizon’s 5G UWB to hit 1,700 cities this month with new plans and more

Verizon has made a major announcement about its 5G coverage today. This month, the carrier will offer ultra-fast 5G UWB connectivity to over 1,700 US cities that will cover more than 100 million people. Verizon is also improving its 5G smartphone plans with up to 6 free entertainment subscriptions and offering customers up to 50% off its 5G Home Internet.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

AT&T, Verizon Agree to Further Delay of 5G Launch

AT&T (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report and Verizon (VZ) - Get Verizon Communications Inc. Report reversed course on their 5G rollout, agreeing to delay it for two more weeks, to Jan. 19, at the request of the Transportation Department, reports say. The government had asked the companies for the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
blackchronicle.com

AT&T & Verizon Delays Rollout of Faster 5G Service

Sorry AT&T and Verizon customers, you’re going to have to wait a bit longer for faster 5G service. As spotted on Engadget, the two telecommunication companies decided to delay rolling out their C-band 5G service expansion on January 5. The decision comes after both AT&T and Verizon both pushed back on the Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Department’s request to delay the expansion out of fears it could interfere with aircraft.
TECHNOLOGY
Denton Record-Chronicle

Verizon, AT&T delay 5G rollout plans again, bowing to aviation safety concerns

AT&T and Verizon said late Monday that they would again delay the deployment of their 5G wireless services, after the Federal Aviation Administration requested they do so in an effort to mitigate potential interference with airplane safety systems. At Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s request, “we have voluntarily agreed to one...
INDUSTRY
Fudzilla

AT&T and Verizon deny government’s 5G request

AT&T and Verizon rejected the US Department of Transportation's request that they delay this week's scheduled launch of a new round of 5G wireless service. The government wanted a delay to stop planes falling out of the sky if the new 5G service was bought in around airports. However, AT&T...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

AT&T and Verizon AGREE to delay rollout of 5G by two weeks a day after rejecting White House request to postpone the scheme over fears wireless technology could interfere with aviation

AT&T and Verizon have agreed to delay the planned rollout of 5G by two weeks, a day after initially rejecting a request from the White House to postpone the scheme over fears the wireless technology could cause widespread disruption to air travel. The carriers had faced pressure from the White...
ECONOMY
travelweekly.com

Verizon and AT&T relent, postponing 5G deployment

Verizon and AT&T will delay deployment of new 5G networks until Jan. 19. The decision -- part of a broader agreement with the Department of Transportation, FAA and airlines -- for now ends a standoff that threatened to sow additional chaos in the national airspace system at a time when airlines have already been canceling thousands of U.S. flights daily.
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

Fortune

74K+
Followers
4K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy