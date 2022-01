The ever-expanding Reddit library of tips and tricks is back at it again with another great hiding spot in Apex Legends, this time with a "rat trail" on Storm Point. Whether you are a more experienced player or someone starting out, "rat" spots are always good to have in your back pocket just in case you need to heal, need somewhere safe to bunker up for late game, or even if you just want to rack up the ranked points after your teammates left early.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO