Washington ... Groundhogs? NFL fans think the reveal date for Football Team's new name is a clue

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The wait for a new Washington Football Team name is under a month away from being over.

Per the NFL franchise, the new name will be revealed on February 2, 2022, just nine days before Super Bowl LVI, a good time to do it.

But it also happens to be a certain big day in the United States. That’s right, woodchuck chuckers, it’s GROUNDHOG DAY!

So of course everyone on Twitter thought that was a clue, that among the many names that we all have been speculating about, it’s going to be the Groundhogs.

While I really, really doubt it, you never know. Here’s a roundup:

... Groundhogs?

But what if it's a clue about the ... Hogs?

Given the Washington history and the nickname for the famed offensive line in the 1980s, could this be the clue?

Or what if the joke is that it's the same name over again?

Either way, we’ll get our answer on Feb. 2.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

