Mass Effect: Legendary Edition and Outer Wilds are heading to Game Pass

A bunch of games are heading to Game Pass this month, while a few others are leaving the Xbox and PC subscription service. Headlining the new additions are Outer Wilds and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, two of the best space games ever made.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming and when:

Today

Gorogoa.

Olija.

The Pedestrian.

Jan. 6

Embr.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

Outer Wilds.

Jan. 13

Spelunky 2.

The Anacrusis (Game Preview).

Xbox announced the additions in a tweet.

While we’ll be able to enjoy those games once they land, there are also a handful of games leaving the service this month. The games will leave the service on Jan. 15. Here’s the full list:

Desperados 3.

Ghost of a Tale.

Kingdom Hearts 3.

Mount & Blade: Warband.

Pandemic.

Yiik: A Postmodern RPG.

PUBG: Battlegrounds is also leaving on Jan. 10, but it doesn’t matter since it’s going free-to-play from Jan. 12 anyway. As for the others, you best play them while you can.

Written by Kirk McKeand on behalf of GLHF.