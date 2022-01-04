ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition and Outer Wilds are heading to Game Pass

By Kirk McKeand
 2 days ago
A bunch of games are heading to Game Pass this month, while a few others are leaving the Xbox and PC subscription service. Headlining the new additions are Outer Wilds and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, two of the best space games ever made.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming and when:

Today

  • Gorogoa.
  • Olija.
  • The Pedestrian.

Jan. 6

  • Embr.
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition.
  • Outer Wilds.

Jan. 13

  • Spelunky 2.
  • The Anacrusis (Game Preview).

Xbox announced the additions in a tweet.

While we’ll be able to enjoy those games once they land, there are also a handful of games leaving the service this month. The games will leave the service on Jan. 15. Here’s the full list:

  • Desperados 3.
  • Ghost of a Tale.
  • Kingdom Hearts 3.
  • Mount & Blade: Warband.
  • Pandemic.
  • Yiik: A Postmodern RPG.

PUBG: Battlegrounds is also leaving on Jan. 10, but it doesn’t matter since it’s going free-to-play from Jan. 12 anyway. As for the others, you best play them while you can.

Written by Kirk McKeand on behalf of GLHF.

