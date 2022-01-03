ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

New Year, New Laws In Illinois Worth Knowing About

By Riley O'Neil
967 The Eagle
967 The Eagle
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No one wants to hear a member of law enforcement or a judge say to them "Ignorance of the law is no excuse," because that generally means that you're in deep trouble. That's according to a friend who's hoping for a good behavior release sometime this year. Almost 300...

967theeagle.net

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

New Texas laws to know by Jan. 1

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - New state laws will take effect on Jan. 1, and News Channel 6 has compiled a list of the rules most likely to affect local residents. 23 bills were passed during the regular session of the 87th Legislature in May, all of which will take effect on Jan. 1, 2022. While most deal with certain tax requirements or exemptions, there are a few that may make those around the Falls take notice:
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Clarence, IL
wibqam.com

Illinois has new laws that impact workers and employers

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WEHT) – New laws are taking effect January 1. The changes include the Violent Crime Victims’ Leave Act, the Illinois Prevailing Wage Act, and the Consumer Coverage Disclosure Act. The Violent Crime Victims’ Leave Act is designed to allow employees who are victims of violence or...
ILLINOIS STATE
thepostnewspaper.net

New Year, New Laws for Texans

More than 20 new state laws went into effect as Texans rang in the New Year, with another half-dozen to go on the books on Jan. 18, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. Those laws include a ban on transgender athletes competing on sports teams that reflect their gender identity, and penalties for illegally restraining dogs.
TEXAS STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Hundreds of new Illinois laws go into effect this weekend

When the clock strikes midnight Saturday morning, nearly 300 new laws will officially be on the books in Illinois. That's compared to only three new laws during the pandemic year of 2020 when most of the legislative session was shut down. The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Laws#Law Enforcement#Automatic#Illinois Hb 00122#Illinois Hb 03955
Herald & Review

Watch now: Nearly 300 new laws take effect in Illinois on Jan.1. Here's 33 you should know.

Illinois lawmakers approved nearly 700 bills this legislative session — nearly 300 of which will take effect on January 1. Here are some that you should know:. House Bill 3922 recognizes Juneteenth, which commemorates the date the last enslaved people were told of their emancipation in 1865, as an official state holiday. It will be a paid day off for state workers and public educators in years when it falls on a weekday. Since it is on a Sunday this year, the first paid state holiday will be in 2023.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Q985

New Illinois Law in 2022, no Importing Walrus Parts. What!?!

New laws for 2020, there are some good one...there are some "oh duh" ones, and there are some "what in the hell..." O.K. first off before we get into the walrus thing, there's the whole lemonade stand thing. They are legal in 2022...But wait, haven't these always been legal? Apparently not completely. You see, Public Health Departments in the state of Illinois have have the right to find lemonade stands run by kids under 16 and SHUT THEM DOWN. Now if you ask me that's some total bull...But that has always been a thing in Illinois. Someone in the Illinois Public Health Department, could swoop in and shut it down. That's some serious crap for those young business people, but no more!
ILLINOIS STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan firework laws: What to know for New Year's Eve

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan law allows you to ring in 2022 with fireworks, but there are some rules you must follow. Consumer-grade fireworks are allowed from 11 a.m. Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022. Fireworks can only be lit on personal property by people who are not...
MICHIGAN STATE
Imperial Valley Press Online

New year, new laws, new disparities

The pastiche of new state laws taking effect as the New Year begins underscores how different we are — at least in the eyes of legislators — on matters small and large. In New York State, for example, Styrofoam containers for takeout food are now prohibited by law, as are those pesky Styrofoam peanuts. But 46 other states have no such statewide prohibition, at least not yet. In California it’s now illegal to distribute tiny ketchup packets unless they are specifically requested, while in Rhode Island single-use straws are similarly restricted.
POLITICS
967 The Eagle

Someone Moves Out Of Illinois Every 4 Minutes, 18 Seconds

The U.S. Census Bureau released some population estimates a couple of weeks back that show Illinois is continuing to lose population at a record-setting rate. How record-setting? According to the Census, between July of 2020 and July of 2021, Illinois lost more residents to other states than at any time in recorded history.
ILLINOIS STATE
967 The Eagle

967 The Eagle

Rockford, IL
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The Eagle plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy