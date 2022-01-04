ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Rob Manfred continues to be just the worst

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
You remember Major League Baseball, right? It’s that league that’s currently in a labor stoppage and is run by a man who seems just fine with running it into the ground while showing everyone just how incompetent he can be time and time again.

I’m speaking, of course, about Rob Manfred. If you’ve ever read any of my Morning Wins on baseball’s boss then you know I’m not a fan of his. From the time he called the World Series trophy a “piece of metal” to not suspending any of the Astros cheaters, and to having pitchers getting searched while they walk to the dugout, he has often proven that he’s in over his head with this important job of his.

Now we’re learning that he reportedly has some really thin skin, which reportedly led the MLB Network to part ways with the great Ken Rosenthal, who is one of the best newsbreakers in the baseball media world. He is also one of the most liked and respected journalist by his peers and by anyone who has met the man and spoken with him for a few minutes. Rosenthal is just a class act in so many ways and is a fair and honest reporter. Thankfully he’ll still be working on the Fox Sports broadcasts and will continue his job with The Athletic.

The New York Post reported last night that Rosenthal was put on a secret time out by MLB Network in 2020 after he wrote some critical things about Manfred’s handling of the start of the 2020 season.

Rosenthal basically backed up that report with this Tweet last night in which he defended his journalistic integrity:

“Can confirm MLB Network has decided not to bring me back. I’m grateful for the more than 12 years I spent there, and my enduring friendships with on-air personalities, producers and staff. I always strove to maintain my journalistic integrity, and my work reflects that.”

Poor Rob Manfred couldn’t handle some criticism from inside MLB’s own walls and now Rosenthal is out after his contract expired at the end of 2021. It’s a shame, too, because MLB Network just lost one of the best in the game and now looks to be more and more like the PR firm that Manfred would likely prefer it to be. That’s great for Manfred but bad for fans, which seems to be a theme of Manfred’s tenure.

So many supporters spoke up for Rosenthal last night on Twitter, offering kind words and examples of how good of a journalist and person he has been during his very successful career covering baseball.

So many other people on Twitter took shots at Manfred for being bad at his job and bad for baseball, which says all you need to know about these two men.

Rosenthal is good.

Manfred is bad.

And MLB takes another hit.

