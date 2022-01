With the start of January 2022, Smite fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Smite’s Championship, where many of the best players in the world will duke it out against each other to earn the title. Leading up to the event, developer Hi-Rez will have a unique showcase detailing the upcoming changes to Smite as the team transitions from Season 8 to Season 9. We can expect plenty of changes during this announcement, but when will the new season begin? Here’s what we know about when Smite Season 9 starts.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO