Pokémon GO: Mega Aerodactyl Raid counters

By GLHF
 2 days ago
Mega Aerodactyl has been unleashed in Pokémon GO and nests in the Mega Raids. In this guide, we’ll show you how to tame the flying dinosaur. Mega Aerodactyl ensures that every Pokémon category in Pokémon GO has a Mega evolution – the primeval flyer has immediately risen to become the best Rock-type attacker for Raids and will be a strong addition to your team. In the long run, new Mega Evolutions and even some Shadow Pokémon will overshadow the Fossil creature, but Mega Aerodactyl could become an important part of your Raid activities for a long time to come. To be able to evolve your own Mega Aerodactyl, you need the Mega Energy for the species – you can get that from Mega Raids.

Make sure to take a look at our complete Raid Counters guide so you know everything you need to take on these events.

Mega Aerodactyl: Weaknesses

Mega Aerodactyl commands an impressive 56,399 Competition Points (CP) as a raid boss. After a victory, you’ll be rewarded with the corresponding Mega Energy, with your reward being higher the faster you complete the raid. In addition, you get to capture a specimen of Aerodactyl that has between 1,515 and 1,988 CP – partly cloudy or windy weather attracts out the most magnificent dinosaurs.

Since Mega Aerodactyl is a Rock and Flying-type Pokémon, you should rely on Rock, Steel, Water, Electric, or Ice attacks to fight it effectively.

Mega Aerodactyl: Best Counters

  1. Mega Blastoise (Aqua Gun, Hydro Cannon)
  2. Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)
  3. Mega Manectric (Thunder Fang, Wild Charge)
  4. Mega Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)
  5. Mega Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)
  6. Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)
  7. Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf)
  8. Empoleon (Metal Claw, Hydro Cannon)
  9. Thundurus (Therian Forme) (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)
  10. Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)
  11. Dialga (Metal Claw, Iron Head)
  12. Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)
  13. Jirachi (Charge Beam, Doom Desire)
  14. Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)
  15. Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Mega Evolutions are tough opponents – this is also true for Mega Aerodactyl. For speedy victories and rich rewards, Raid groups of at least five players are recommended, with pocket monsters at high levels. Your own Mega Evolutions are very useful, but not mandatory. You should consult with your team here to ensure the best Mega form is fielded for the group’s team compositions since each of you can only bring in one Mega Pokémon.

Water and Steel Pokémon offer the most offensive and defensive advantages overall, so go for these creatures if possible. Mega Raids with friends are a fantastic way to level up your friendships and earn more experience points – if you want to know more about effectively farming XP or farming Stardust in Pokémon GO, check out our guide.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.

