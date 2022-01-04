2021 Colorado Leaderboards: Outfield Velocity

OF/LHP Dylan Osborne (Union) is amongst the top two-way talents in the Washington 2023 class. A wiry and projectable 5-foot-11, 160-pound left/left athlete, Osborne represented the Pacific Northwest at the 2020 PBR Future Games as an underclassman and impressed again at the Northwest Preseason Invite this past February. There, Osborne ran a 6.68 in the 60-yard dash and consistently peppered line drives throughout his round of BP thanks to a short, flat left-handed stroke. We’ve seen him hop on the mound and look the part as well, bumping his fastball up to 84 mph with feel to spin a downer breaking ball at fastball arm speed. His athleticism popped in the outfield during his defensive evaluation, where Osborne showed clean actions and fluid footwork throughout.

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO