Governor Hochul has laid out her agenda for the year to come during her first State of the State address. During her speech in Albany Wednesday, the governor addressed several issues such as restoring the public's trust in the government by using ethics reforms and term limits, combating gun violence, and improving the health care industry. The governor also promised New Yorkers she'll do her best to make sure their basic needs are met. Hochul took office back in August following the resignation of ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo and is running for a full four-year term in office this year.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO