Eating human food messes up black bears’ gut microbiome

Individuals with pediatric-onset MS may exhibit disturbances in their gut microbiome, according to study results published in Neurology. “With the use of metagenomics, it is possible to survey all the genes present in the gut microbiome and infer the abundance of microbial functions,” Ali I. Mirza, MSc, of the department of medicine at the University of British Columbia in Canada, and colleagues wrote. “A higher relative abundance of a specific gene also implies a higher potential of the gut microbiome to produce a related product. While other ‘omics, such as metabolomics and proteomics, provide a survey of functional products, they alone do not provide information on the functional potential because gene products are not always expressed or detected.”
