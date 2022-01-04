ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eating human food messes up black bears’ gut microbiome

By Matt Shipman-NC State
Cover picture for the articleEating human food has a pronounced effect on the microbiome of black bears, a new study suggests. Specifically, wild bears who consume a lot of processed foods have far less diversity in the microbial ecosystems of their guts, researchers say. “We know a ‘western’ diet can reduce microbial diversity...

IN THIS ARTICLE
