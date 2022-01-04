Police say 1 person died, 1 was injured in a stabbing in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — One person died and another was seriously injured following a stabbing in Broomfield Monday evening.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, Broomfield Police Department officers received a report of a disturbance along the 13000 block of Grove Court near Westlake and Spruce Park, said Rachel Haslett, public information officer for the police department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they quickly learned a stabbing had occurred.

One female was found deceased at the scene. A male with "substantial injuries" was transported to a hospital in serious, Haslett said. His condition remains unknown as of Tuesday afternoon, though detectives and crime investigators are talking with him, she said.

The person who died has not been identified.

One male suspect was taken into custody relatively quickly, Haslett said. He was interviewed by detectives Monday evening.

On Tuesday afternoon, Broomfield police identified the suspect as Joseph Majewski, 31, and said he was being held for investigation of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Police said Majewski and the victims knew each other but that the investigation into why the stabbing occurred was ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information who has not spoken with investigators to call 303-438-6400.