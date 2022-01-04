Colonie police arrest homeless man five times in two months

COLONIE — A 29-year-old homeless man was arrested on Jan. 2 for allegedly attempting to rob the Barry Smokes and Things located at 1234 Central Ave.

According to Lt. Daniel Belles, a resident reported a possible robbery taking place from a person inside a vehicle while it was sitting in the store’s driveway.

A short time later, Colonie officers located Drew Fahrenz and placed him under arrest.

He stand charged with the felony of burglary and two counts of misdemeanor petit larceny and the misdemeanor of possession of burglar tools.

Belles said this is the fifth time Colonie police arrested Fahrenz in the past two months.

Previous charges include trespass, assault, harassment, grand larceny and burglary. In addition, he has been arrested on outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions for their own charges.

He was arraigned in the Colonie Town Court and released on his own recognizance.