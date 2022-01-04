ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

Colonie police arrest homeless man five times in two months

By Jim Franco
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zk8Of_0dcR1xas00

COLONIE — A 29-year-old homeless man was arrested on Jan. 2 for allegedly attempting to rob the Barry Smokes and Things located at 1234 Central Ave.

According to Lt. Daniel Belles, a resident reported a possible robbery taking place from a person inside a vehicle while it was sitting in the store’s driveway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQJsu_0dcR1xas00
FAHRENZ

A short time later, Colonie officers located Drew Fahrenz and placed him under arrest.

He stand charged with the felony of burglary and two counts of misdemeanor petit larceny and the misdemeanor of possession of burglar tools.

Belles said this is the fifth time Colonie police arrested Fahrenz in the past two months.

Previous charges include trespass, assault, harassment, grand larceny and burglary. In addition, he has been arrested on outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions for their own charges.

He was arraigned in the Colonie Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Spotlight News

Motel 8 employee accused of stabbing guest

COLONIE — Early New Year’s Day, an employee of the Super 8 motel on Wolf Road allegedly stabbed a guest during an altercation. According to Lt. Daniel Belles, police were called to the motel at around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a disturbance. During the altercation, the employee, Reginald Scott, 34, of Albany, stabbed the […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Spotlight News

Vaccination clinic tonight at Sand Creek Middle School

The Albany County Department of Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic today from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Sand Creek Middle School. Pediatric second doses and booster shots will be administered. Registration is encouraged and can be done at health.ny.gov. The Town of Colonie will have EMS paramedics and Colonie police on hand […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Spotlight News

COVID-19 test kits at Bethlehem Public Library

DELMAR — The Bethlehem Public Library is distributing home COVID test kits today, Friday, Jan. 7. The library will distribute kits starting Friday morning, one per person, on a first-come basis in front of the plaza by the main entrance. The test kits are made available through a second batch released by Albany County. The […]
DELMAR, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colonie, NY
Colonie, NY
Crime & Safety
Spotlight News

Family displaced by fire

DELMAR — A Dawson Road family is safe but is now out of a home after a fire ignited early Monday morning, Dec. 27. According to a statement from the Bethlehem Police Department, authorities were informed of the fire at 485 Dawson Road by a motorist who flagged down one of its police officers at […]
DELMAR, NY
Spotlight News

Soares dismisses charges against Cuomo

ALBANY — District Attorney David Soares will not prosecute former Gov. Andrew Cuomo for allegations he groped a staffer in the Executive Mansion. “While many have an opinion regarding the allegations against the former governor, the Albany County DA’s Office is the only one who has a burden to prove the elements of a crime […]
ALBANY, NY
Spotlight News

Albany County breaks another COVID-19 record

ALBANY — From Wednesday to Thursday, the county broker another record for the number of COVID-19 cases in a single day, 1,010. The previous record of 1,003 was set from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31., about a week after the Christmas holiday and accompanying gatherings. “This is the highest we’ve ever seen in Albany County since […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Robbery#Belles#The Colonie Town Court
Spotlight News

Police seek person of interest in suspicious death

GUILDERLAND — The Guilderland Police Department has named a local man as a person of interest connected to a suspicious death following a domestic incident at a Western Turnpike residence on Thursday, Dec. 23. Police are asking help from the public to find 43-year-old Jason Seminary. Police named him as a person of interest in […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
Spotlight News

Menands village offices closed until further notice

MENANDS — Village offices will be closed to the public starting Monday, Jan. 3, until further notice due to the recent spike in cases of COVID-19. Matters that cannot be handled by phone or email (including the building department) will require an appointment by calling the office at 518-434-2922, Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to  […]
MENANDS, NY
Spotlight News

Bethlehem Central waits for COVID tests promised by Gov. Hochul

DELMAR — Bethlehem Central joined school administrators from across the region by informing their respective district families of their intent to resume in-person instruction this week amid a rising number of new COVID cases in Albany County. “The district’s plan is to return to in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 3,” Bethlehem Central Superintendent Jody Monroe […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Spotlight News

Is that thunder in the sky?

ALBANY COUNTY — The loud, mysterious rumble local residents heard from the skies on Thursday afternoon was from training missions by the Vermont Air National Guard. The 158th Fighter Wing unit out of the Burlington Air National Guard Base in Vermont has been conducting training missions of the F35 Lightning military jet. According to a […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Spotlight News

Bethlehem Central announces new elementary principal

DELMAR — The Bethlehem Central Board of Education is expected to name Jennifer Szpila as elementary assistant principal, a role serving all five elementary schools in the district. Szpila has worked in the South Colonie Central School District for 15 years, most recently as an administrative dean and a Committee on Special Education chairperson addressing […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
Spotlight News

Alvin Gamble takes the oath

COLONIE — It’s official, after taking the oath of office on New Year’s Day, Alvin Gamble became the first Black person elected to office since the town incorporated in 1895. As during previous interviews, Gamble did not run away from that fact or its significance but said he looks forward to a day when race […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Crummey and others take the oath in Colonie (W/photo gallery)

COLONIE — With a nod to his family, supporters and town leaders past, Peter Crummey was sworn in as the town’s 18th supervisor, and first Republican in 14 years, during a ceremony on New Year’s Day. “What excitement we had in Town Hall today,” the former longtime judge said after the swearing in ceremony for […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Albany County sees over 1,000 new COVID cases since yesterday

ALBANY COUNTY — County Executive Daniel McCoy announced today the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 41,330 to date, with 1,003 new positive cases identified since yesterday. The County Executive was joined by St. Peter’s Health Partners Chief Medical Director of Acute Care Thea Dalfino, M.D. and Albany […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Spotlight News

The top stories of 2021 in the Town of Colonie

COLONIE — The past 12 months have been busy ones, despite the ongoing, persistent pandemic still rearing its masked head. There is a new supervisor for the first time in 14 years, and Republicans, by the narrowest of margins, will have a majority on the Town Board when new office holders are sworn in on […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Albany County shatters record of single day COVID cases

ALBANY — There were 471 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, the highest single-day total since the pandemic took hold in March, 2020. The previous single day high was reported on Jan. 12 with 351. County Executive Dan McCoy said there were eight new Albany County residents hospitalized from Tuesday to Wednesday bringing the […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Spotlight News

A three-three Colonie Town Board

COLONIE — The pomp and circumstance is over, all the oaths are sworn with right hands raised as exclamation points and now a politically divided Town Board has to govern a town spanning nearly 58 square miles with a diverse population of nearly 85,000. No easy task during good times and these are at best […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Bethlehem First Night on for New Year’s Eve

DELMAR — Residents are invited to plan for First Night Bethlehem at the Four Corners in Delmar with an outside celebration from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. Residents, regardless of vaccination status, are encouraged to be masked and keep distancing in mind while still enjoying strolling the Delmar area. Fireworks, by the Santore’s World Famous […]
DELMAR, NY
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy