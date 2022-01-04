ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodanthe, NC

Highway 12 closed near Rodanthe, NC, high tide to worsen conditions

By Web Staff
 4 days ago
RODANTHE, NC - Highway 12 in Rodanthe was closed for hours due to the conditions at the beach in Mirlo on Tuesday.

The highway was previously closed between the Basnight Bridge, Rodanthe, and on Orcracoke Island.

Crews were on the scene attempting to help as the conditions worsen.

Around 2 p.m. officials said NC12 was reopened. Motorists should still drive with care as there are still areas of light sand and standing water on the roadway.

Updates from NCDOT NC12 via Twitter:

