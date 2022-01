One of my favorite parts of country music history is the amount of legends that teamed up to make an album or two. George Jones and Tammy Wynette, The Highwaymen, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, just to name a few, combined to make some of the most memorable albums of all-time, yet the collaborative album is no where to be found in today’s country music scene, be it mainstream or not, and I demand it make a return, we’ve been starved of it for too long.

