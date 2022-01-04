ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Nuclear-powered US aircraft carrier deployed for first time with female captain

By Jordan Williams
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cc5YF_0dcR19z900

A nuclear-powered U.S. aircraft carrier deployed on Monday for the first time with a woman in command.

The USS Abraham Lincoln departed from San Diego on a regularly scheduled deployment under the command of Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, who is the first woman to lead one of the Navy’s 11 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.

"These Sailors are incredible professionals who have trained exceptionally hard to ensure they are ready for any operational obligations required of us on deployment," Bauernschmidt said in a statement on the deployment.

"They are absolutely prepared for today's deployment, and I have no doubt they will represent our nation proudly as we defend our national interests,” she continued.

Bauernschmidt’s history-making began long before commanding the Lincoln. She graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in May 1994, the first graduating class in which women were allowed to serve aboard combatant ships and aircraft, according to a Navy announcement from December 2020.

She was designated as a Naval Aviator in 1996 and served on several helicopter squadrons. She previously commanded the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 70 and amphibious transport dock USS San Diego.

Prior to commanding the Lincoln, Bauernschmidt served as executive officer aboard the Lincoln from 2016 to 2019 — also making her the first woman to serve as the executive officer aboard an aircraft carrier.

Bauernschmidt took command of the Lincoln in August, relieving Capt. Walt Slaughter after 26 months in command.

The Lincoln departed on Monday with the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to support global maritime security operations, according to U.S. 3rd Fleet, which leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific.

The strike group includes guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay and guided-missile destroyers USS Fitzgerald, USS Gridley, USS Sampson and USS Spruance.

Comments / 908

Shep1776
4d ago

Honestly, who really cares? Women are able to do anything in this country and we still hear: First women to use a lawn mower or first women to own a McDonald's. I don't care who does what as long as they can do the job.

Reply(75)
295
NYCconservativeGinzo
4d ago

I'm sure she worked really hard to make it that far up the ranks, I doubt the US Navy would give her that kinda responsibility if she wasn't ready for it.Congratulations!!!

Reply(44)
132
Daniel Hall
4d ago

Yes .. Anyone can make there way in America as long as they take the actions necessary to achieve the goals. She makes her mark in history. Good for her long as the challenges are there we will see the results. Wish her the best in commanding her ship.

Reply(9)
117
Related
The Independent

Defence chief: Russia cutting underwater cables could be an act of war

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin has said Russia destroying underwater cables could “potentially” be considered an act of war.Sir Tony – who is also the former head of the Navy – also told The Times in his first interview since becoming  head of the armed forces that Russian underwater activity threatens “the world’s real information system”.“There’s been a phenomenal increase in Russian submarine and underwater activity over the last 20 years,” Sir Tony said.Russia has grown the capability to put at threat those undersea cables and potentially exploit those undersea cablesAdmiral Sir Tony RadakinHe said that meant Russia was able to...
MILITARY
Popular Mechanics

Watch How the U.S. Navy Hunts Down Russia and China's Formidable Enemy Subs

Navies around the world use sonobuoys to detect submarines, allowing sub hunters to quickly form their own underwater detection grids. With the rise of the Chinese Navy, and Russia's investment in a fleet of imposing new submarines, the U.S. Navy wants to find and target those threatening subs. Last month,...
MILITARY
The Independent

US open to limiting military exercises, missiles with Russia

The United States is open to discussions with Russia on curtailing possible future deployments of offensive missiles in Ukraine and putting limits on U.S. and NATO military exercises in Eastern Europe as part of strategic talks to begin next week, a senior Biden administration official said Saturday.But, the official said any agreements on either matter would be contingent on Russia removing threats to Ukraine and that no decisions would be made without the consent of Ukraine or NATO. The official also said there was no chance the U.S. would reduce its military presence or arsenal in Eastern Europe as...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
USNI News

UPDATED: Navy Relieves USS Paul Ignatius CO Due to ‘Loss of Confidence’

This post has been updated with a statement from the Navy. The commander of a Mayport, Fla.-based guided-missile destroyer was relieved from command “due to a loss of confidence,” two Navy officials told USNI News on Thursday. Cmdr. Jeffery Servello, commander of USS Paul Ignatius (DDG-117), was removed...
MILITARY
WKRC

Woman makes US Navy history as first woman to lead a nuclear carrier

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (KFMB/CBS NEWSPATH/WKRC) — The USS Abraham Lincoln made history Monday as thousands of service members deployed from San Diego at Naval Air Station North Island as part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group. It's the first deployment under Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln — she's the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in U.S. Navy history. Bauernschmidt, who previously served as the carrier’s executive officer from 2016-2019, relieved Capt. Walt “Sarge” Slaughter of his duties Aug. 19 during a change of command ceremony in San Diego.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft Carriers#Lincoln Aviator#Nuclear Powered Aircraft#Navy#The U S Naval Academy#U S 3rd Fleet
AFP

Japan extends US military support amid China, N.Korea 'challenges'

Japan moved ahead with an expansion of support to US troops as the allies held top-level talks on Friday over tensions with China and North Korea. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the two nations were signing a five-year extension of the support package provided by Japan for the hosting of around 50,000 US troops on its soil. The new agreement "will invest greater resources to deepen our military readiness and interoperability", Blinken said at the opening of four-way virtual talks between the allies' foreign and defence chiefs. "Our allies must not only strengthen the tools we have but also develop new ones," Blinken said Thursday in Washington.
MILITARY
Fox News

Navy discharges first sailors for declining COVID-19 vaccine

The Navy removed the first group of sailors from the service for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the service announced in a Wednesday statement. The group, which included 20 sailors who had just entered active service, were removed via entry-level separations, causing them to be separated during their first 180 days.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
hngn.com

F-22 Raptors Could Be Eliminated By Chinese Hypersonic Infrared Missile Capable of Destroying the Stealth Fighter in Seconds

F-22 Raptors are considered to be the best plane, but its days are numbered as a new hypersonic infrared missile will keep it at bay. Stealth is good, but as long as it gets close to its target but it's become moot with a projectile that could kill it in seconds after launch. It forms another layer of the missile shield that the PLA is developing and proving a hard nut to crack even in theory.
MILITARY
Flying Magazine

USS Abraham Lincoln Deploys With First Female Commander

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, speaks during a press conference before the ship gets underway for a regularly-scheduled deployment. [Courtesy: U.S. Navy]. When the USS Abraham Lincoln pulled out of port in San Diego on Monday morning, the scheduled routine deployment was also...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

New in 2022: Can the Air Force find a smarter way to deploy?

Air Force deployments could soon begin to look a little different as the service transitions to a new schedule for training and dispatching forces around the world. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown Jr. said in August 2021 that after 20 years of nonstop combat rotations to U.S. Central Command, a fresh approach will help keep squadrons ready to go when needed and avoid short staffing.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Columbia Star

Navy Spotlight

Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Kayla Burke, a native of Columbia, poses for a photo in a galley aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
COLUMBIA, SC
Reuters

N.Korea launches second hypersonic missile in fiery test

SEOUL, Jan 6 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a "hypersonic missile" this week that successfully hit a target, state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday, its second such test as the country pursues new military capabilities amid stalled denuclearisation talks. The launch on Wednesday was the first by North Korea...
MILITARY
CBS News

U.S.-made F-35s grounded in South Korea after malfunction forces fighter jet to make dramatic belly landing

South Korea has grounded its entire fleet of advanced F-35 fighter jets, officials said Wednesday, pending a probe into a dramatic emergency landing. After the landing gear on a South Korean F-35A stopped working during a major systems malfunction, the pilot chose not to eject and instead landed the jet on its belly — walking away without any injuries.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

The Hill

438K+
Followers
52K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy