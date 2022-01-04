ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, TN

42-year-old Nesha Knight killed after her car went into a pond on Highway 76 (Portland, TN)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=386gPQ_0dcR0lDB00
42-year-old Nesha Knight killed after her car went into a pond on Highway 76 (Portland, TN)Nationwide Report

On Monday morning, 42-year-old Nesha Knight, of Cottontown, lost her life after her car plunged into a pond and became submerged on Hwy 76 in Sumner County.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 9:02 am on Highway 76 near Wilkerson Lane. The early reports revealed that a 2006 Toyota Sienna, driven by Knight was heading east on Hwy 76 when the car drifted off the road and hit a small bush [...]

Read More >>

January 4, 2022

Browse through Today’s Tennessee Accident News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

60-year-old David Bullock dead, 38-year-old Carlos Munguia–Banuelos injured in a two-vehicle crash (Newton County, TX)

60-year-old David Bullock dead, 38-year-old Carlos Munguia–Banuelos injured in a two-vehicle crash (Newton County, TX)Nationwide Report. On Friday morning, 60-year-old David Bullock, of Carthage, was killed while 38-year-old Carlos Munguia–Banuelos, of Hemphill, suffered injuries following a traffic collision in the far north end of Newton County.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Portland, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Portland, TN
City
Cottontown, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Portland, TN
Accidents
Nationwide Report

Man dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fremont (Fremont, CA)

Man dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fremont (Fremont, CA)Nationwide Report. A man lost his life following a two-vehicle crash Friday in Fremont. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at about noon near Christy Street and Stewart Avenue, north of Auto Mall Parkway. The early reports showed that a gray Volkswagen Passat and a semi-trailer were involved in the collision [...]
FREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Toyota#Tennessee Accident News
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident on US 183 (Austin, TX)

1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident on US 183 (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. At least one person received injuries following a traffic collision on US 183. As per the initial information, authorities actively responded to the 12000 block of southbound US 183 at about 9:30 a.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle accident. The early reports showed that a vehicle and an 18-wheeler were involved in the collision [...]
AUSTIN, TX
Nationwide Report

A semi-truck crash led to the closure of Highway 195, south of Pullman (Pullman, WA)

On Friday, Highway 195 was shut down due to a rollover crash south of Pullman. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place on US 195 at MP 15, close to Staley Road, South of Pullman. The preliminary investigation revealed that a semi-truck flipped over for undetermined reasons. It is unknown if anyone suffered injuries as a result of the crash.
PULLMAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

Woman in critical condition following a hit-and-run accident near Pecos, Cheyenne (North Las Vegas, NV)

A woman received critical injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run motorist in the north valley. As per the initial information, North Las Vegas and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police actively responded to the area at N. Pecos Road and Irwin Avenue near Cheyenne Avenue on reports of a hit-and-run accident. On arrival, responding officers found the female pedestrian breathing.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

A major crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian reported on 610 South Loop at Cullen Boulevard (Houston, TX)

A major crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian reported on 610 South Loop at Cullen Boulevard (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report. All lanes on the 610 South Loop at Cullen Blvd were cleared after a major crash Friday involving two vehicles and a pedestrian. Three lanes of the South Loop were initially blocked due to the crash.
HOUSTON, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy