42-year-old Nesha Knight killed after her car went into a pond on Highway 76 (Portland, TN) Nationwide Report

On Monday morning, 42-year-old Nesha Knight, of Cottontown, lost her life after her car plunged into a pond and became submerged on Hwy 76 in Sumner County.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 9:02 am on Highway 76 near Wilkerson Lane. The early reports revealed that a 2006 Toyota Sienna, driven by Knight was heading east on Hwy 76 when the car drifted off the road and hit a small bush [...]

January 4, 2022

