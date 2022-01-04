ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Kids Killed in Their Homes as Storms Sweep the South

By Anna Venarchik
 4 days ago
Two children died Monday morning after their homes were crushed by trees that fell as days of severe rain and wet snowstorms across the South created loose, muddy soil. The first...

