PHOTOS: Decatur has representation in Tournament of Roses Parade

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Samuel Laro and Santana Neal Jr., two Decatur residents who work with the Salvation Army there, are back from California where they represented the Salvation Army in the Tournament of Roses Parade. The pair was also able to take in the California sights and sounds ahead of the large parade on New Year’s Day.

“We were soaking wet until the day of the parade, which was a beautiful day full of Pasadena sunshine,” Laro said. “What a blessing it was to be a part of this longstanding tradition.”



Laro shared photos and videos of the trip with our newsroom. The full album is here . A sampling is below.

















For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.