Decatur, IL

PHOTOS: Decatur has representation in Tournament of Roses Parade

By Tim Ditman
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Samuel Laro and Santana Neal Jr., two Decatur residents who work with the Salvation Army there, are back from California where they represented the Salvation Army in the Tournament of Roses Parade. The pair was also able to take in the California sights and sounds ahead of the large parade on New Year’s Day.

UPDATED: Locals to march in Tournament of Roses Parade

“We were soaking wet until the day of the parade, which was a beautiful day full of Pasadena sunshine,” Laro said. “What a blessing it was to be a part of this longstanding tradition.”

Laro shared photos and videos of the trip with our newsroom. The full album is here . A sampling is below.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oS2OP_0dcR0Jgx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pxCh7_0dcR0Jgx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wanMq_0dcR0Jgx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Ru78_0dcR0Jgx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XIWta_0dcR0Jgx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Ifqv_0dcR0Jgx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T3b8C_0dcR0Jgx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Er7x1_0dcR0Jgx00
WCIA

New sculptures in Urbana park

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The Urbana Park District is welcoming three new sculptures to Meadowbrook Park this winter. Two of them are already on display along the trail in the Wandell Sculpture Garden. Executive Director Tim Bartlett says he’s always looking for new art pieces that fit the theme of the park. He describes the […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Big Grove Tavern to host booster clinic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Big Grove Tavern will host a walk-in booster clinic on Sunday. Available COVID-19 vaccine boosters are Moderna, Pfizer and J&J. The clinic will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone who wants to get a booster will need to bring a photo ID and proof of vaccination if available. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New sculptures at Meadowbrook Park

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new sculptures are on display at Meadowbrook Park this winter. They are in the Wandell Sculpture Garden. Artist Jaci Willis is the creator of Dream Traveler. The work was on display in Chicago in 2020. “Dream Traveler relates to the subconscious and the journeys that we make every night,” said […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Museum temporarily closes due to COVID concerns

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County History Museum recently posted to Facebook, letting people know it will have a 2-week pause in public operations due to concerns related to COVID-19. Officials said this temporary closure is because of high levels of COVID-19 transmission in the community. During this time, people can explore all the exhibits, […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

On-campus COVID testing expected after winter break at EIU

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — All Eastern Illinois University (EIU) students and employees will need to complete on-campus COVID-19 testing upon their return to the university. School officials said re-entry testing expectations apply to anyone learning, living, working or participating in any on-campus activities. All testing is free and located at Court 5 of EIU Student […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Fischer Theatre cancelling all January events

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – A Vermilion County staple is closing its doors this month. The Fischer Theatre announced Thursday they’re cancelling all January events. Doug Toole is the Vermilion County Health Department Administrator. He said this is the highest number of cases he’s seen in the county since the pandemic started. In the last […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Snow Leopard at Miller Park Zoo dies from COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Rilu, the 11-year-old Snow Leopard housed at Bloomington’s Miller Park Zoo, has died after suffering from COVID-19-induced pneumonia. Zoo officials made the announcement Thursday afternoon on Facebook. Rilu began suffering from symptoms of the virus in early December 2021. The Snow Leopard came to Miller Park Zoo in 2011 from the […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Bright Spot: January 6

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We are sharing the positive things happening in your communities during our evening newscasts. You can send pictures and videos to news@wcia.com or submit them to the WCIA 3 Facebook page. WCIA 3 News at 5 p.m. WCIA 3 News at 6 p.m. WCIA 3 News at 9 p.m. on WCIX […]
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Roses#Weather#The Salvation Army
WCIA

New Carle facility expected

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A new Carle facility is in the works for Tuscola. The village administrator said it would be set up south of the town’s outlet mall. This new, bigger facility would replace the existing Carle clinic in town. The building is expected to have 16 exam rooms, two treatment rooms and other […]
TUSCOLA, IL
WCIA

Community activists host rally to stop violence

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One group is coming together to rally for peace in Urbana. The Silver Hearts Community is hosting a rally and prayer walk to bring people together. They said after a recent murder and increased violence in the neighborhood. They hope they can gather people to walk around the neighborhood and unite […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Hospital to host blood drive

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is teaming up with ImpactLife to host a blood drive next week. The blood drive will take place in the hospital auditorium from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 11. Donors are required to schedule an appointment online or by calling 800-747-5401. Donors must have donated […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Blue Ridge CUSD makes COVID adjustments

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Blue Ridge Community School District announced Thursday afternoon an update to its COVID-19 status. In a series of Facebook posts, Blue Ridge CUSD said it was experiencing a rise in COVID cases among both students and staff. Concerned about an outbreak among 5th grade students, the district announced on Thursday […]
FARMER CITY, IL
WCIA

Restaurant to feed children for free in weekend promotion

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A restaurant in Tilton will be offering free food for children as part of a promotion this weekend only. On Saturday and Sunday, children eight years of age and younger will be served free of charge at Lupita’s Family Restaurant, located at 200 West Fifth Street. Children can order from either […]
TILTON, IL
WCIA

Fire department dealing with increased calls

CENTRAL, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Champaign and Charleston have seen a significant increase in calls for both fires and medical emergencies. Charleston fire Chief, Steve Bennett said, “In 2021 we set a record for the number of fire and ems calls with the Charleston fire department.” Bennett, says it leaves them with a tough […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Macon County experiences spike in cases

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One county is reporting the highest number of Covid cases since the start of the pandemic. The Macon County Health Department held a news conference today. They said the Illinois Department of Public Health is centralizing contact tracing to hopefully curb the spread. Leaders say they saw their first confirmed […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Full Court Friday (1-7-22)

WCIA — Full Court Friday is back and we’re starting off the new year with a bang. Our crews made stops at 14 games across the area including video wins from Lincoln, Charleston, Monticello, Unity, Warrensburg-Latham, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Springfield, Southeast, Fisher and Arcola. Arcola 53, Decatur LSA 52 Cerro Gordo-Bement 68, Argenta-Oreana 25 New Berlin […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Program recognizes customer service workers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Visit Champaign County is reminding you of its program to honor customer service workers. The Cream of the Crop program allows you to spotlight good customer service, especially at a time when many workplaces are stretched thin due to the pandemic. Examples include a prompt server at a restaurant, a friendly […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Boil order for one-block stretch of Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A one-block stretch of Urbana is under a boil order until 1 p.m. Sunday due to a water main break. Illinois American Water reported the issue around midday Friday. It applies to North Orchard Street from West Church Street to Fairview Avenue and Fairview Avenue from North Orchard Street to North […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

School district to return to in-person learning early

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville School District will be able to return to in-person learning sooner that expected… Illinois Department of Public Health said quarantine periods for schools are now reduced to five days, followed by continued masking for an additional five days. According to Superintendent Alicia Geddis, with a reduction in the number of […]
DANVILLE, IL
