Sartell, MN

Sartell High School Principal Resigns

By Alex Svejkovsky
 2 days ago
SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school district says High School principal Sascha Hansen has resigned. The district made the announcement to parents via email...

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

