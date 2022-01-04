2 COVID deaths reported in Albany County update, January 4

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany County has reported two COVID-19 deaths since Monday — a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s. The death toll for the county now stands at 472 since the pandemic began.

The county has reported 289 new positive cases and 268 recoveries since Monday. The seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now 545.2. There are 3, 500 active cases in the county.

Albany County has reported 19 new hospitalizations and 99 residents are currently hospitalized. Eleven patients are in ICU’s.

“It saddens me to have to report the latest county residents who lost their lives to COVID complications, the first we’ve recorded in nearly a week. On top of that, the total number of individuals hospitalized with the virus has shot up again by 14, with seven of those people being younger than 25 years old,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “However we know many of these hospitalizations can be avoided if more people get vaccinated. Of those county residents currently in the hospital, 58% haven’t received a single shot, 1% are partially vaccinated, and 41% are fully vaccinated.”

As of Monday, 79.1% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 71.7% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 88%.

McCoy encourages residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the Albany County website .

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required and can be made on the Albany County website .

