ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

2 COVID deaths reported in Albany County update, January 4

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWfgc_0dcR0CVs00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany County has reported two COVID-19 deaths since Monday — a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s. The death toll for the county now stands at 472 since the pandemic began.

The county has reported 289 new positive cases and 268 recoveries since Monday. The seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now 545.2. There are 3, 500 active cases in the county.

Crossgates opening COVID testing site for Capital Region

Albany County has reported 19 new hospitalizations and 99 residents are currently hospitalized. Eleven patients are in ICU’s.

“It saddens me to have to report the latest county residents who lost their lives to COVID complications, the first we’ve recorded in nearly a week. On top of that, the total number of individuals hospitalized with the virus has shot up again by 14, with seven of those people being younger than 25 years old,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “However we know many of these hospitalizations can be avoided if more people get vaccinated. Of those county residents currently in the hospital, 58% haven’t received a single shot, 1% are partially vaccinated, and 41% are fully vaccinated.”

As of Monday, 79.1% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 71.7% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 88%.

Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID right now?

McCoy encourages residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the Albany County website .

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required and can be made on the Albany County website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Health
County
Albany County, NY
Albany, NY
Government
Albany, NY
Coronavirus
Albany County, NY
Government
Albany County, NY
Health
NEWS10 ABC

Herkimer County receives COVID home tests from NYS

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Herkimer County has announced that they have received 2,700 COVID home test kits from the State of New York State this week. The country says that they have been distributed to the portion of the population that is considered to be the most vulnerable as well as daycare services. The county […]
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

As COVID-19 testing ramps up, UAlbany site is back open

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From empty shelves to no appointments, to long lines, COVID-19 testing can be hard to come by. The Capital Region is continuing to open testing sites to meet the demand. A shortage of COVID-19 tests meets an abundance of new cases, with many looking to get tested to feel secure. Testing […]
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#County Executive#Weather#Capital Region#Icu
NEWS10 ABC

Sen. Stec introduces legislation to create local EMS districts in the Adirondacks

Senator Dan Stec has introduced legislation that would allow municipalities in the Adirondacks to pool resources and share services to efficiently deliver critical EMS coverage to residents and visitors alike. Stec says by allowing Adirondack municipalities to create their own multi-town EMS districts, emergency medical services can be delivered more reliably and rapidly.
CATSKILL, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Advocate for victims leaves post at Albany County DA’s Office

ALBANY, NY (News10)-A longtime advocate for victims of crimes left her post this week. Cecilia Walsh has been the communications specialist for District Attorney David Soares’ office since 2011. And before that, she worked as a victim advocate beginning in 2007. But when she shifted to the job of spokesperson for the office, it was […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Oneida County hiring part-time vaccination POD workers

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced today that the county is hiring more part-time employees to work its vaccination PODs, including the positions of vaccinators, physicians, nurses, laborers and administrative assistants. “As the Omicron variant rages through our county, and positive cases continue to skyrocket, vaccinations and booster […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NEWS10 ABC

Officials no closer to finding source of PFOA contamination in Poestenkill, says councilmember

On January 7, 2021, New York State officials learned that there were elevated levels of PFOA/PFAS in the well water serving the Algonquin Middle School, in Poestenkill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) and the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) is no closer to finding the source of the contamination than they were a year ago officials said.
POESTENKILL, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Shenendehowa Central Schools holds ‘Test Drive A Bus’ event

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you ever thought about driving a school bus but were afraid to try it, now here’s your opportunity to get behind the wheel of one! On Friday, The Shenendehowa Transportation Department, a nationally recognized quality organization, a 2017 Larson Quality Award recipient, has conducted a “Test Drive a School […]
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy