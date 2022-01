Obviously we’ve had some snow across Michigan. While the snow accumulations have been heavy in some areas, other areas may not have a great snowmobiling and winter-fun snow. The snow falling over the past few days was a very fluffy, not too meaty snow. It takes a lot more of the fluffy snow to put down a good base for snowmobiling, sledding, and cross-country skiing. So let’s look at how many inches of snow are on the ground. Let’s also look at how much water and density is in the snow.

