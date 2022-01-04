ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

David Bowie’s music catalog, stretching from 1960s to 2000s, is sold to Warner

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The extensive music catalog of David Bowie, stretching from the late 1960s to just before his death in 2016, has been sold to Warner Chappell Music. More than 400 songs, among them “Space Oddity,” “Ziggy Stardust,” “Fame,” “Rebel Rebel”...

