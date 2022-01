Whether you’re hitting a punch-bag in the gym or fortunate enough to have one at home, using a good pair of boxing bag gloves is essential.The main factor to consider when choosing appropriate gloves is the fit, which is usually assessed by trying a set of gloves on first, ideally with the guidance of an expert. Champs Bxing Ltd, based in Kent, sells a wide range of gloves online but also has a physical store where customers can be advised on purchases by company owner Frankie Phillips, who has boxed at amateur and professional level. Frankie says, “It’s best to come...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO