Taking inventory: Special teams

Clemson ended its season less than a week ago, but it’s never too early to look ahead.

The Clemson Insider is taking some time to analyze how the Tigers performed at each position this season and where the Tigers stand with each entering the offseason. Quarterback, running back, tight end, receiver, center, guard, offensive tackle, defensive tackle, defensive end, linebacker, cornerback and safety have already been assessed.

Last up are the specialists.

A quick note first: This is where things currently stand with Clemson’s personnel on special teams. With the one-time transfer rule and recruiting still in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

2021 in review

Clemson began the season with arguably the top kicker-punter tandem in the ACC in B.T. Potter and Will Spiers. The season ended with the duo being able to make the same argument.

Despite that hiccup against Florida State when he uncharacteristically missed three field goals, Potter still had what is statistically the best season he’s enjoyed in a Clemson uniform so far. The senior connected on 81% of his field goals (21 of 26) and made 13 straight at one point. He drilled a season-long 51-yarder – 2 yards short of a career-best – in the Cheez-It Bowl win over Iowa State.

Spiers, who recently announced on social media that this was his last season at Clemson, finished strong, too. He averaged better than 40 yards on his 65 punts, having 27 of them pinned inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. That’s the most he’s ever had pinned that deep in his five years at Clemson.

Spiers also executed a fake punt for a first down against Syracuse, completing a 17-yard pass to tight end Davis Allen that kept alive what eventually turned into a touchdown drive. Clemson also dialed up a fake field goal against Connecticut, and holder Will Swinney found paydirt on a 6-yard run for the first touchdown of a blowout victory.

Clemson wasn’t flashy in the return game, particularly once its primary punt returner, freshman receiver Will Taylor, went down with a season-ending knee injury five games in. Senior Will Brown stepped in and averaged roughly 3 yards per return with his longest going for 17 yards, though Brown avoided costly turnovers in that department.

Will Shipley and Kobe Pace each averaged more than 20 yards on kick returns and will be back next season. Potter is also returning for a sixth season, giving Clemson’s special teams a major lift heading into next season. Others like long snapper Jack Maddox still have some decisions to make.

Who’s leaving?

Spiers, Brown (maybe), Maddox (maybe), Swinney

Who’s staying?

Aiden Swanson, Potter, Shipley, Pace, Brown (maybe), Maddox (maybe)

Who’s joining?

Swanson, a junior, could be Spiers’ successor, but Clemson has signed some competition at that spot in Saraland (Alabama) High punter Jack Smith.. The Tigers have also added a kicker in the 2022 recruiting cycle in Florida native Robert Gunn.

