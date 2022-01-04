ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

South Carolina now accepting applications for new hemp farmers

By Matt Fortin
 4 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina hopes to grow its hemp farming program as it begins accepting applications for farmers ahead of this coming season.

One plus is that permitting fees are half of what they were last year.

Justin Lambert, an owner of Your CBD Store of Myrtle Beach, said it’s good to encourage new farmers to support a growing range of CBD products hitting shelves.

“Whenever I first opened up, they said there were roughly 3,500 brands nationwide,” Lambert said “And it’s just exploded from that standpoint. Multiple brands. So much stuff you can find… The nice thing about more hemp being grown is that it drives down prices.”

South Carolina farmers can apply to get a permit to grow hemp from the start of January until the end of February. The state’s Department of Agriculture is also opening up a lab this year to test hemp. Right now, there are just two labs in the state certified to test, including Clearwater Biotech in Greenville.

“We’ve seen rather consistent volumes over the past few years in the lab as far as how many people are testing,” Dr. Marion Snyder, laboratory director and chief science officer for Clearwater Biotech, said. “Some of that is a turnover, and some are the same ones having success.”

Snyder said she would like to see more guidance for farmers on what to do with hemp after they grow it. Hemp farmer Ariel Ezekiel of Holland Hill Farm in Aiken agreed.

“There are, or were, some processors in the beginning that had thousands and thousands of pounds in storage because they couldn’t process fast enough,” she said.

To learn more about South Carolina’s hemp program, click here .

Comments / 6

the albino Mexican
4d ago

I have been trying to grow a couple hemp plants a year for the last couple years, but they always turn out female and have to set them on fire!

Reply(2)
2
Fox 46 Charlotte

Mecklenburg County reports jump in COVID hospitalizations, says high vaccination rate keeping ICUs open

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Mecklenburg County Public Health Director says the county is “in the thick of it” with COVID cases at the highest they’ve ever been. The percent positivity is topping 33% in Mecklenburg County. Next week the county expects even higher numbers, but their best guess is things will […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Mecklenburg County to distribute free at-home COVID testing kits this weekend. Here’s where to get one

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Friday, Mecklenburg County leaders announced residents who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and are unable to access a local testing site or purchase at-home test kits, MCPH will provide a limited number of free at-home test kits this weekend. Free at-home test kits will be available this Saturday, Jan. 8, from 10 a.m. – […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

