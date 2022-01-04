ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Kravis postpones Donna Summer musical after several in company test positive for COVID-19

By Carol Rose, Palm Beach Daily News
The Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has postponed this week's performance of "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" after several breakthrough cases of COVID-19 within the company.

In a release Monday, Kravis officials said the new date for the performance is May 20-26. Tickets for this week's performances, which were scheduled to begin Wednesday, will be moved to the new dates and ticketholders will receive tickets with the new dates prior to the performance, Kravis said.

The musical was originally scheduled as part of the last season's Kravis on Broadway series but it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This marks the latest in a series of cancelations and postponements that have been announced as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to skyrocket amid the growing spread of the omicron variant.

The Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea canceled its popular Boar’s Head and Yule Log Festival which was scheduled for this weekend and a number of other organizations have pivoted.

In an email to members on Thursday, Bethesda said the heartbreaking decision to cancel the decades-old event came because its leadership "felt it too risky to offer a community-wide event in close quarters — putting people in jeopardy. It would put our choir, instrumentalists, participants and staff at great risk of contracting COVID-19, and we would also possibly contribute to the increasing numbers of cases in our area." The event also was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

Meanwhile The Society of the Four Arts has added new safety protocols. Patrons 18 and older will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 professionally administered PCR test taken within 72 hours of the program or to voluntarily show proof of full vaccination with booster for COVID-19. A photo identification also is required.

New coronavirus cases leaped in Florida in the week ending Sunday, rising 142% as 302,179 cases were reported. The previous week had 124,865 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Palm Beach County reported 24,792 cases in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 11,812 cases. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 270,915 cases.

Florida ranked fourth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 104% from the week before, with 2,833,203 cases reported. With 6.45% of the country's population, Florida had 10.67% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 49 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

