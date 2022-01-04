ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

iPhone Feature Alerts You When it Hears A Baby Crying

By Chris Reed
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EhtXV_0dcQye4a00
unsplash

Well, I’ve found another feature on my phone that I didn’t know to exist.

If you have kids, specifically a baby, one of your biggest fears is not hearing when the baby is crying.

Yes, at times parents can fall deep into sleep and not hear when their baby is crying, but with one feature on your iPhone, you can be alerted anytime your baby starts to cry.

We will walk you through the steps on how to get to the feature to activate it, but you’ll notice that there are other sounds you can activate.

For example, you can set your phone to alert you when the fire alarm goes off in your home. An alert on your phone will go off when it “hears” whatever sound you wish to be notified of.

To get to the settings on your phone to activate various sounds you’ll need to get to your “Settings” and then look for the “Accessibility” button. Once you locate it, click on it to get to the next step.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8gRA_0dcQye4a00
Staff Photo

After you are into “Accessibility” you will want to then look for the “Sound Recognition” button or icon on your phone. Next, click on it to move forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X769F_0dcQye4a00
Staff Photo

Now, you’re just one step closer to selecting the sounds you want your phone to alert you on. After clicking on “Sound Recognition” you’ll be able to select various sounds, like your baby crying.

When your phone hears any of your selected sounds, it will trigger an alert on your phone to alert you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KNQCN_0dcQye4a00
Staff Photo

Again, there are many sounds you can select for your phone to alert you, but the baby crying and alarms may be the most important.

I hope you’d share this bit of info with others on social media, and again, yes I am just finding out about this very cool feature on the phone.

Now I am going to be selecting many sounds!!

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One Setting Every iPhone User Should Disable Because It Drains Your Battery

Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sake of a better running phone. For the most part, the settings on your phone will help you achieve a better smartphone experience, but there are a few exceptions. Depending on which tech expert you ask, you’ll hear different answers when you ask them about the settings that are most draining to your battery. But one setting kept popping up to the top of the list: this is the one setting every iPhone user should disable because it drains your battery.
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

Stop Closing Apps on Your iPhone

Benj Edwards is an Associate Editor for How-To Geek. For over 15 years, he has written about technology and tech history for sites such as The Atlantic, Fast Company, PCMag, PCWorld, Macworld, Ars Technica, and Wired. In 2005, he created Vintage Computing and Gaming, a blog devoted to tech history. He also created The Culture of Tech podcast and regularly contributes to the Retronauts retrogaming podcast. Read more...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Phone#Ios
CNET

You're not still emailing your iPhone photos, are you?

If you are still emailing files from your iPhone to people nearby, or, God forbid, are using a USB thumb drive to transfer a few photos from your Mac, stop. Use AirDrop instead. Whether you have an iPhone 13, an iPad Mini or a new M1 MacBook Pro, AirDrop is the most convenient way to transfer files and content from one Apple device to another. AirDrop lets you share photos, documents, videos, audio recordings, contact cards, web links and notes (among other things) quickly between Apple devices.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

How to Change the Default Camera Settings on Your iPhone

Have you ever tried to take a picture on your iPhone, only to realize all your favorite settings have been changed since you last opened the Camera app? By the time you set the right camera mode, zoom in, add a filter, turn on the flash, and turn off Live Photos, the moment has passed and you've missed your shot.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Hidden iPhone trick lets you see which apps are spying on you

It’s no secret that Apple in recent years has made user privacy a key differentiating feature for the iPhone. You might recall, for example, that Apple with iOS 14.5 introduced a tool called App Tracking Transparency. The tool essentially allows users to dictate which apps are able to track their activity across other applications and websites.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
idropnews.com

8 Apple Watch Shortcuts and Tricks You Never Knew

The Apple Watch may be one of Apple’s smallest devices, but you’ll be amazed by everything it can do. The Watch packs a ton of small, useful features behind its touchscreen and simple controls – some you may not even know about. So we’re taking a look...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

How to connect an iPhone to a Mac

There are many reasons why you may want to connect your iPhone to your Mac. You might want to sync content, back up your device, remove data, or use the Continuity features. Whatever the reason, you can connect an iPhone to a Mac easily. Whether you're using a physical cable...
CELL PHONES
Ubergizmo

The iPhone 13 Is Still Missing The Noise Cancellation Feature

When we’re on the phone, it’s usually a good idea to turn down any background noise if possible, like the TV, radio, music, and so on. This is because it can be picked up by the phone’s microphones and the person on the other end might not be able to hear you. This might be even more difficult for those hard on hearing.
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

iPhone 14 Release Date And Features Rumors

No sooner was the iPhone 13 in our hands, than the iPhone 14 rumors started to gather speed. has a nice round-up of what we think we know so far. Most of what we know about the next iPhone is design-based, thanks to a hefty September leak from Jon Prosser. From that report: “According to renders provided by Prosser based on information he has seen, next year’s iPhone will apparently see the end of the iPhone’s famous camera bump. Instead, it will just be thicker to hide the camera bump, and possibly provide for improved battery life. However, Prosser says he does not have information on the phone’s internals and that he has only seen the design of the device.”
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

This is the Community feature inside WhatsApp for iPhone

WhatsApp has been known to be working on a 'Community' feature. When the feature was first reported, it was stated that Communities could be the social media function of the popular messaging app. But later, a report revealed that the Community feature was nothing but a "place" where group admins would have more control over groups. Now, reliable WhatsApp leaker WABetaInfo has published some screenshots of the upcoming WhatsApp feature to showcase how it might look on iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Lifehacker

9 Useful Features for Anyone Who Takes Screenshots on Their iPhone

Your iPhone’s built-in screenshot tool has several cool tricks up its sleeve. From turning your squiggly hand-drawn lines into perfectly symmetrical shapes to hiding sensitive information, there’s a lot more you can do than you might expect. Here’s how to make the most of your iPhone’s screenshot utility.
CELL PHONES
idownloadblog.com

FreeFall makes your jailbroken iPhone play funny sounds when you drop it

One thing about jailbreakers is that they like to be unique, especially in how they exhibit their iPhones to stand out from the non-jailbreakers around them. The plethora of flashy themes, user interface reworks, and custom animations available in the vast number of repositories are all wonderful examples of this.
CELL PHONES
Macworld

The iPhone’s SIM may be the next legacy feature to bite the dust

You won’t find too many features from the original iPhone on the iPhone 13, and a new rumor suggests one of the last remaining ones is on the way out. DylanDKT on Twitter has confirmed a series of sketchy rumors that Apple is planning to dump the SIM card tray as soon as the iPhone 15. He wrote on Monday that he is “in agreement with recent rumors regarding the removal of the physical SIM card tray,” and shared a post from February reporting that Apple was “testing an undisclosed iPhone model with only eSim.”
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

iPhone 14’s biggest change might be a feature removal

It may not be long before physical SIM card slots are a thing of the past – at least as far as iPhone is concerned. While previous rumors have signaled Apple’s intention to drop the SIM slot and rely only on eSIM, a new report says this phase-out could begin with some iPhone 14 models. Should today’s news turn out … Continue reading
CELL PHONES
theapplepost.com

Rumor suggests iPhone 14 Pro to feature up to 2TB of storage

Apple is supposedly planning on upping the maximum iPhone storage capacity with the iPhone 14, with a rumor from Chinese site MyDrivers claiming a new 2TB storage configuration could be offered with next year’s new models, most likely the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple upped...
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

iPhone Tips and Tricks: Apple Shares 10 iPhone Features You Probably Didn't Know About

IOS 15 is Apple's most recent iPhone software upgrade. Security enhancements, bug fixes, and general improvements abound in iOS 15, cementing its position as one of the greatest mobile operating systems available, especially when paired with Apple's new iPhone 13 handsets. But, along with all of those fixes, there are a few useful features that users may not be aware of.
CELL PHONES
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy