Uniflex, touted as the largest Belarusian flexo printing house, has announced its launch in industrial production of mono-material structure packaging suitable for recycling. Its development and implementation are the result of both growing demand from customers and end consumers and tightening of legislation in different countries, where governments strengthen environmental standards for packaging and introduce extended responsibility for its manufacturers and processors by increasing taxes for producers of non-recyclable packaging.

